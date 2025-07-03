Gloucester County skydiving plane crash leaves 3 people in critical condition

A small skydiving plane carrying 15 people crashed Wednesday evening at an airport in Gloucester County, injuring at least 11 people — some seriously.

No fatalities have been reported, and the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.

The small Cessna 208B aircraft crashed at Cross Keys Airport in Williamstown — about 20 miles southeast of Philadelphia — around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, the FAA said.

The pilot was attempting to return to the airport immediately after takeoff when it crashed into a nearby wooded area, according to a preliminary investigation conducted by South Jersey officials.

"The pilot did report engine trouble prior to the crash," Andrew Halter, of the Gloucester County Emergency Management, said at a news conference Wednesday. "The plane did try to circle back and try to attempt the landing, we were told, but was unsuccessful in that attempt."

Fourteen people were taken to South Jersey hospitals for injuries ranging from minor to critical, Monroe Township Mayor Gregory Wolfe said. One person refused medical treatment at the scene.

Some of them were covered in jet fuel and had to be decontaminated before being taken to the hospital, the Associated Press reported.

Wendy Marano, public relations manager with Cooper University Health Care, confirmed the 11 people who sustained the most serious injuries were transported to Cooper University Hospital in Camden. Three were brought to Cooper's Trauma ICU and were in critical condition as of 9 a.m. Thursday. Five others were admitted to the hospital in serious condition. The other three were released.

The others who sustained injuries were taken to Inspira Health for treatment, Wolfe said.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he had been briefed about the crash and confirmed that the National Transportation Safety Board would be investigating the crash.

Representatives from Monroe Township and Gloucester County emergency office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.