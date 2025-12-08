Alex Cooper's 'Call Her Daddy' podcast nominated for new Golden Globe Award

"Call Her Daddy," the podcast hosted by Alex Cooper, was nominated Monday for a Golden Globe Award for best podcast — a new category in 2026.

On "Call Her Daddy," the Newtown native discusses sex and relationships with guests like former Vice President Kamala Harris, actress Jane Fonda and reality star Kim Kardashian. The other podcasts nominated are "Armchair Expert with Dex Shepard," "Good Hang with Amy Poehler," "Up First," "The Mel Robbins Podcast" and "Smartless."

Only 25 podcasts were eligible for the award. The list was based on listener metrics and included national favorites such as "The Daily" and "Dateline NBC" before being narrowed down to the six nominees.

Several other actors and TV shows with ties to the Philadelphia region also received Golden Globe nominations.

Mark Ruffalo was nominated for best actor in a drama television series for his work in "Task," the HBO miniseries set in Delaware County and directed by Brad Inglesby.

Amanda Seyfried, of Allentown, was nominated for best female actor in a limited series for her work in "Long Bright River," in which she played a Kensington police officer who is searching for her missing sister. Seyfried also received a second nomination for her work in the movie "The Testament of Ann Lee." She plays the titular character who founds the Shaker religious sect. The film releases Dec. 25.

"Abbott Elementary," the ABC sitcom about Philadelphia teachers, was also nominated in the best musical/comedy series category. The series has received 10 nominations since it premiered in 2021 and has won three Golden Globes — all in 2023. Star and creator Quinta Brunson won best actress, Tyler Williams won for best actor and the show won for best television series.

Hannah Einbinder received a nomination for best supporting actress for "Hacks." The HBO series that follows a young comedian played by Einbinder who blackmails an industry icon into being her mentor. Einbinder grew up in Los Angeles, but her father is from Doylestown and taught her to love the Eagles. In September, Einbinder notably ended her Emmy award acceptance speech with "Go Birds, f--- ICE and free Palestine, thank you."

Kevin Hart received a nod for best performance in a stand-up comedy on television for his latest comedic special, "Acting My Age," in which he shares his experience moving into middle age.