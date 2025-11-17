Kevin Hart has some thoughts about sports — and now he's got a talk show to share them

Eagles superfan Kevin Hart will deliver his comedic takes on the biggest headlines in sports as part of a new talk show.

On "Good Sports," which debuts Nov. 25 on Prime Video, Hart and "Saturday Night Live!" star Keenan Thompson will joke about the latest news in the NFL, NBA and NHL, highlight viral videos and interview athletes and celebrities. The show drops at 8 p.m. every Tuesday for 12 weeks.

"Keenan and I are bringing our own playbook for 'Good Sports,' and that's a guaranteed win," Hart said in a statement. "This show gives us a chance to celebrate sports culture in a way that's fresh, unfiltered and full of laughs."

Hart and Thompson have become a dynamic duo in recapping pop culture's biggest moments since they first collaborated on a New Year's Eve comedy special, "Back That Year Up," in 2022. Last year, they covered the Olympics in Paris and revived their New Year's recap.

"Doing the Olympics with Kevin was wild," Thompson said in a statement. "But, this? This is next-level. 'Good Sports' is us just being ourselves — cracking jokes and probably pulling muscles we didn't know we had. It's gonna be a good time!!"

Also, Hart's ninth comedy special, "Acting My Age," debuts on Netflix on Nov. 24. In an Instagram post, Hart wrote, "Real Raw & Real Funny .... Can't wait for you guys to see it."

"Good Sports" is being produced by Hart's production company, Hartbeat, and Thompson's studio collaborative, Artists for Artists. The comedians are also both serving as executive producers.