More Health:

February 12, 2020

Golfing may help older adults live longer, study finds

Hitting the links combines social and physical health benefits

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Senior Health Golf
Golfers Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports

Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player continue to play golf on a regular basis, and a new study shows that the sport can help older adults live longer.

It appears that the older you get, the more golf you should play.

Golfing at least once a month may help seniors live longer, according to preliminary research presented Wednesday at conference hosted by the American Stroke Association.

About 25 million Americans are golfers. The sport's social nature and controlled pace allow older adults to maintain their ability and motivation to play, unlike more strenuous sports like tennis, researchers found. It also reduces stress – apparently even among those who can't keep their balls out of the hazards.

“While walking and low intensity jogging may be comparable exercise, they lack the competitive excitement of golf,” said lead author Dr. Adnan Qureshi, a neurology professor at the University of Missouri. “Regular exercise, exposure to a less polluted environment and social interactions provided by golf are all positive for health." 

Researchers analyzed data from the Cardiovascular Health Study, which enrolled 5,900 adults, ages 65 and older, between 1989 and 1999. During that span, the participants underwent extensive annual tests and visited a doctor every six months. Afterward, the participants were contacted to see whether they had suffered a stroke or heart attack.

Researchers identified 384 participants as regular golfers. They found the golfers's death rate, 15.1%, was significantly lower than the non-golfers' rate of 24.6%. 

Additionally, they found that only 8.1% of regular golfers suffered strokes and only 9.8% had a heart attack. But researchers were unable to determine whether golfing was linked to reduction in heart attacks and stroke.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Senior Health Golf Philadelphia Sports Studies Research Health News

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Al Horford's move to the bench ignited the Sixers. Where do they go from here?
Al-Horford_021220_usat

Stockton University

Justin Bieber surprises Stockton student with $100K for her work addressing mental health issues
Justin Bieber Julie Coker Stockton University

Mental Health

More teens are coming out as LGBTQ, but suicide attempts remain high
LGBTQ Teens Attempted Suicide

Phillies

What they're saying: Phillies out on Kris Bryant, PECOTA madness and predicting when top prospects get the call
Bryce-Harper_021120_usat

TV

Eagles cheerleader, Lower Merion grad to star on new 'American Idol' season
American Idol Louis Knight

Food & Drink

Cuba Libre in Old City hosting Disney-themed drag brunch
Cuba Libre in Old City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved