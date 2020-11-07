More Sports:

November 07, 2020

Grocery shopping: Five college prospects who could interest the Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
110120PeneiSewell Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

Penei.

As long as you're taking in some college football action this Saturday, here are some players who could make sense for the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2021 NFL Draft. Since this is the Pac-12's first week of games, and since the Eagles have had so much success drafting Pac-12 guys 😉, it's a Pac-12-only list this week. 

Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (6'0, 180): Arizona State at (20) USC, 12:00 p.m.

Lucas would have been a draftable prospect if he had come out last year, but he returned to Arizona State for his senior season. He is primarily an outside corner, which the Eagles still need, with some experience in the slot. He has the speed and quickness to stick with fast receivers, and despite his small build, he's a very willing tackler.

There's definitely some finger-wagging swag in Lucas, which will appeal to Jim Schwartz.

Brant Kuithe, TE, Utah (6'2, 230): Arizona at Utah, 4:00 p.m. cancelled

In 2019, Kuithe had 34 catches for 602 yards (an impressive 17.7 yards per catch for a TE), and 6 TDs. Utah also used him on jet sweeps on occasion, and he was effective running them, as he had 6 carries for 102 yards, and 3 TDs on the ground.

At 6'2, 230, Kuithe is undersized, but he has speed, he can break tackles after the catch, and he can line up all over the formation, including as a fullback.


From a big picture standpoint on the offensive side of the ball, the Eagles should transition from their 12 personnel-heavy offense to an 11 personnel-focused offense, now that they have some receivers worth playing/developing, and Zach Ertz could soon be on his way out of Philly.

Kuithe would make a lot of sense as a TE2 who the Eagles can mix in on 12 personnel looks sometimes, while also serving as a playmaking-capable tight end in the passing game should Dallas Goedert go down. He gives me sort of a better Trey Burton vibe. His lack of size should make him fall, but I like him early on Day 3.

(This game has been cancelled.)

Mustafa Johnson, DT, Colorado (6'2, 290): UCLA at Colorado, 7:00 p.m.

In just 20 games at Colorado, Johnson has 12 sacks and 20 tackles for loss. He is an undersized, but disruptive interior defensive lineman.

Day 3 rotational guy.

Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon (6'6, 330): Stanford at (12) Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Barring any sort of unknown injury or character concern, Sewell is a surefire top 5 pick. He won the Outland Trophy in 2019 for being the best lineman (offense or defense) in the country. He is already considered by some to be the best player in college football, a scary thought considering he'll still only be 20 years old when he's drafted next spring (assuming he declares). A look:

Even after Jason Peters moves on next offseason (we think?), the Eagles still have numbers at OT, with Lane Johnson, Andre Dillard, Jordan Mailata, and Jack Driscoll, but this is the kind of guy that you just take if he's there. 

Of course, the Eagles would have to lose the rest of their games (or pretty close to it) to have a shot at him, but he's worth profiling now because he's going to be a name that everyone knows next April.

Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (6'1, 201): Stanford at (12) Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Holland has 9 INTs and 10 pass breakups over the last two seasons, playing a multitude of roles in the Ducks' defense, from slot corner, to deep safety, to dime linebacker.

The Eagles are prioritizing these "positionless" guys in their secondary, and Holland fits. Probably a Day 2, early Day 3 guy.

Previously profiled players

• August 9

  1. Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota
  2. Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
  3. Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami
  4. Jaylen Twyman, DL, Pittsburgh
  5. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

• August 23

  1. Kennedy Brooks, RB, Oklahoma
  2. Warren Jackson, WR, Colorado State
  3. Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State
  4. Jay Tufele, DT, USC
  5. Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU

• September 5

  1. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern
  2. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State
  3. Kenneth Gainwell, RB, Memphis
  4. T.J. Carter, CB, Memphis
  5. Damonte Coxie, WR, Memphis

• September 12

  1. Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
  2. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
  3. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
  4. Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
  5. Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson

• September 19

  1. Paris Ford, S, Pittsburgh
  2. Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke
  3. Matt Bushman, TE, BYU
  4. Chatarius Atwell, WR, Louisville
  5. Javian Hawkins, RB, Louisville

• September 26

  1. Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
  2. Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
  3. Seth Williams, WR, Auburn
  4. Alex Leatherwood, OG/OT, Alabama
  5. Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

• October 3

  1. Alim McNeill, DT, NC State
  2. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama
  3. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU
  4. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson
  5. Tony Poljan, TE, Virginia

• October 10

  1. Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
  2. Marco Wilson, CB, Florida
  3. Amari Burney, LB, Florida 
  4. Trey Smith, iOL, Tennessee
  5. Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson

• October 17

  1. Patrick Jones II, DE, Pittsburgh
  2. Hamsah Nasirildeen, S/LB, Florida State
  3. Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State
  4. Richard LeCounte III, S, Georgia
  5. Brian Robinson, RB, Alabama

• October 24

  1. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
  2. Jayson Oweh, DE, Penn State
  3. Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State
  4. Cameron McGrone, LB, Michigan
  5. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota

October 31

  1. Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
  2. Wyatt Davis, OG, Ohio State
  3. Shaun Wade, DB, Ohio State
  4. Master Teague, RB, Ohio State
  5. Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

