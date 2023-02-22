Insomnia Cookies to expand globally with stores in Canada, U.K.

Insomnia Cookies is taking its treats international this year with plans to open stores in Canada and the United Kingdom. The company also intends to increase its store count in the United States.

Beginning this summer, Insomnia Cookies plans to open locations in the Toronto area and in Manchester, U.K.

The U.S. expansion aims to make the cookies available to 95% of households, the company said. There are more than 200 Insomnia Cookies locations in the U.S. that bake and deliver a mix of signature, vegan, deluxe and limited edition cookies.

The late-night munchie company said it has maintained an "explosive growth trajectory" and will open dozens of new U.S. stores, but did not say which other markets it will target domestically or internationally.

"From a college start-up, we've come a long way over the last 20 years, and this year's national and international new stores openings are just a taste of what's to come for Insomnia Cookies," said Seth Berkowitz, the company's founder and CEO. "Insomnia is so grateful to our loyal Insomniacs, whose passion for our brand has fueled our growth."

Berkowitz founded Insomnia Cookies while studying at the University of Pennsylvania in 2003. The company was born as a local delivery concept that first expanded by adding locations around college campuses in Syracuse, New York and Philadelphia. Over the years, the company has broadened its selection of cookie flavors, including vegan options, and added other treats like cookie sandwiches, cookie cakes and ice cream.

Krispy Kreme acquired a majority stake in Insomnia Cookies in 2018, but the company still operates independently.

Insomnia Cookies is moving its Philly headquarters to a 23,000-square-foot space at the corner of Broad and Chestnut streets in Center City. The former Super Walgreen's is being renovated into a three-story office building with a test kitchen and ground-floor store.

The new headquarters, set to open this year, will be home to about 80 Insomnia Cookies employees and will be adorned with neon signage and cookie-inspired art.

Two years ago, Insomnia Cookies opened a "cookie speakeasy" at its storefront in East Passyunk, with a secret room leading to a CookieLab. People who stop by can customize cookies and build their own milkshakes.

The company said its new locations will soon begin hiring managers, shift leaders and part-time delivery drivers.