Instant observations: Trio of late solo shots revive Phillies season, force Game 3 vs. Braves

Just when you think you're out, they pull you back in.

After what looked like another managerial screw up of epic proportions, the Phillies clawed back to a win, 4-3, over the Braves in Atlanta Wednesday afternoon — keeping them alive and setting up a winner-take-all Game 3 Thursday in the NL Wild Card Series.

Only three times in the (relatively short) history of the current Wild Card format has a team come back from losing the first game to advance. Only never — in their 100-plus-year history – have Phillies won a postseason series after losing any Game 1 in any round (they're 0-for-9, according to Bob Vetrone).

Could they make history?

Three completely unexpected solo home runs from Kyle Schwarber, Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm revived a team on life support. Here's a look at the good and the bad from a miracle win:

The good

• It felt like the Phillies were just counting down the outs until locker room clean up day, after a brutal seventh inning (more on that later). But Schwarber had something to say about it, blasting a homer 447 feet. Seconds later, Harper followed, going deep 418 feet. It was a tie game.

BRYCE HARPER

BACK-TO-BACK

THIS GAME IS TIED pic.twitter.com/fiIJdIM4oz — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

Following perhaps the worst mistake he's ever made in right field, Harper equalized in a must-win game and breathed life into a team desperate for any sort of pulse.

Not long after, in extra innings, Alec Bohm hit what looked like a routine fly ball that just kept going and going and going until it left the yard. It looked like he got jammed — but somehow used his lanky frame to get it out of the ballpark. And more importantly, it gave the Phillies a 4-3 lead:

ALEC BOHM GO-AHEAD HOMER



PHILLIES LEAD IN THE 10TH 🤯 pic.twitter.com/S4wFOFyDq1 — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

• Ace starter Cris Sánchez is a ground ball monster, and one of the biggest of his career came in the bottom of the sixth, as the Braves loaded the bases with one out. A grounder from Michael Harris went right to Bohm, who has really grown into the everyday first base role. He flung the ball to J.T. Realmuto who stepped on home before completing the twin-killing back to first. The game stayed at 1-1 and the momentum finally shifted in Philadelphia's corner.



3-2-3 DOUBLE PLAY



The Phillies escape the bases-loaded jam! pic.twitter.com/5lKM9tYRjr — MLB (@MLB) September 30, 2026

• For the first time in weeks, the Phillies scored in the first inning on back-to-back days. Trea Turner hit a lead-off double to set the tone, and was plated by a Bryce Harper single. Bohm hit a single to put runners at corners but Bryson Stott and Brandon Marsh were easy outs as Atlanta limited the damage.

• I was exhausted just watching Sánchez in the seventh inning, setting a career high with 116 pitches. It's not his fault he didn't get run support. It's not his fault he doesn't play on a team with a sturdy bullpen. And it was not his decision to stay in the game that long. He went 6.2 innings, struck out five and kept the Phillies in it. He's an ace, was a top three pitcher in the NL this season and you can't ask for much more from your top starter than Sánchez gave Philly in this one.

• Major props to Andrew Painter, who came out of the bullpen for the first time ever, in his first playoff game ever, and threw six balls in a row. He sturdied himself after that in a huge way, bailing out a Phillies team that has basically no bullpen whatsoever and earning an improbable win out of the pen. He navigated his way through the ninth and tenth innings with men on base each time. Perhaps we'll see him in that role again.

