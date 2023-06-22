More Culture:

June 22, 2023

Joel Embiid starts media company, will release documentary on his life

Miniature Géant, created in collaboration with LeBron James' SpringHill Company, will tell stories of untraditional routes to success

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is starting a multimedia company, Miniature Géant, in partnership with LeBron James's SpringHill Company. Embiid will produce a documentary on his meteoric rise from Yaoundé, Cameroon, to becoming the MVP of the NBA.

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid, this year's NBA MVP, is highly recognized for his basketball talent. Now, the six-time All-Star is expanding his imprint off the floor with a new media company.

Miniature Géant, a production studio created in partnership with fellow NBA player LeBron James's SpringHill media company, will produce scripted, unscripted and branded content showcasing untraditional avenues to success, including a documentary about Embiid's meteoric rise from Yaoundé, Cameroon. 

"I came to America when I was 16 years old, just three months after I picked up a basketball," Embiid said. "There's no way I could have gotten to where I am today without the grit and hard work fans see every day on the court. I've often said my life is like a movie, and now I am fortunate enough to be in a position to create stories that I know will resonate with kids around the world and encourage them to dream big. I could not think of a better partner than The SpringHill Company and can't wait for our stories to be out there." 

Miniature Géant will also work with Meadowlark Media, a venture started by former ESPN president John Skipper to create content centered around the book "The Away Game: The Epic Search for Soccer's Next Superstars." Written by Sebastian Abbot, it tells the story of teenage boys in Africa scouted to play soccer at an esteemed academy.

"Joel Embiid is one of the greatest basketball players of this generation, but he's an even better human being," said Maverick Carter, who owns SpringHill Company with James. "He's incredibly smart, funny, and thoughtful, and we're really lucky to have this opportunity to work with him as he shares his unique point of view with the world."

Embiid discussed wanting to go from "rich to wealthy" with Forbes after being named to the publication's 30 under 30 list in January. The 29-year-old invested in Philly-based throwback apparel company Mitchell and Ness last October with teammate James Harden, and in 2021, he negotiated his own "supermax" contract with the 76ers without the help of an agent. Last fall, Embiid launched a foundation in his late brother’s name to invest in Philly nonprofits.

