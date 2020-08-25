More Culture:

August 25, 2020

Kevin Hart blames Tom Hanks for choice not to reveal his own COVID-19 diagnosis

Comedian cracks joke during outdoor set that was part of Dave Chappelle's comedy series

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Celebrities COVID-19
Kevin Hart COVID-19 BILL STREICHER/USA TODAY SPORTS IMAGES

Comedian and North Philly-native Kevin Hart says he tested positive for COVID-19 back in March. He joked during a recent performance that he decided not to disclose his illness because Tom Hanks was sick at the same time, and Hanks is more famous than he is.

Kevin Hart is among the most visible, prolific and highly scrutinized celebrities in the entertainment world.

If he can't hide tweets from a decade ago, it's almost inconceivable that he could manage to hide a COVID-19 diagnosis for nearly six months.

But apparently the North Philadelphia native kept his illness under wraps throughout the pandemic, even as he continued to occupy the limelight.

Hart was in Ohio last weekend as part of fellow comedian Dave Chappelle's comedy series, "An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair."

According to Page Six, Hart performed a set at the outdoor venue in Yellow Springs, where he revealed that he had tested positive for the virus in mid-March.

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am," Hart said at the show.

RELATED: Will Smith, Kevin Hart to star in 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' remake

Hanks, who was diagnosed in Australia along with his wife, Rita Wilson, has been outspoken about public health measures since his recovery from COVID-19.

"I think the huge majority of Americans get it," Hanks told "The Today Show" in July. "Look, there's no law against ignorance. It's not illegal to have opinions that are wrong. I think you flout a number of realities when two don't add up to four. Granted, this is mysterious — people don't know they have it, they're asymptomatic, they don't feel bad. There's also sorts of things that come along, but there is a darkness on the edge of town here, folks. And let's not confuse the fact. It's killing people."

Chappelle reportedly has spent more than $100,000 on rapid COVID-19 testing for those who attend his outdoor shows, which have featured guests including Bill Burr, Questlove and Michelle Wolf.

Hart, who is expecting another child with his wife, Eniko, appears to have made a full recovery from COVID-19.

View this post on Instagram

Getting close #Harts

A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Celebrities COVID-19 United States Dave Chappelle North Philly Kevin Hart Tom Hanks Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Sixers should trade Ben Simmons — not because they want to, but because they have to
Joel-Embiid-Ben-Simmons-Sixers-76ers_021520

Education

Most New Jersey school districts pursuing hybrid instruction model
New Jersey schools COVID-19

Illness

Blood plasma authorized as COVID-19 treatment, but some question decision
FDA Blood Plasma COVID-19

Sixers

10 candidates to replace Brett Brown as Sixers head coach, and why they will or won't work
Sixers-coach-candidates_082420_usat

Actors

Nnamdi Asomugha’s acting career takes center stage on HBO’s ‘Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel’
Nnamdi Asomugha Real Sports HBO

Food & Drink

Bud & Marilyn's fried chicken and bubbles deal is back
Bud & Marilyns fried chicken

Featured Homes

Limited - The Wellington - 135 S 19th Street - 8.13.20

FOR RENT! The Wellington: Sun-soaked studio on Rittenhouse Square offering spacious living area, fully-equipped kitchen and bathroom with single vanity and tub shower. 394 sf | $1,550/month
Limited - 1714 Rittenhouse Square

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse Square: Renovated 2 bedroom plus den, 2.5 bathroom single family home steps from Rittenhouse Square. This residence offers hardwood floors, updated kitchen, and spacious bedroom suites. 2,496 sf | $4,250/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved