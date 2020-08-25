Kevin Hart blames Tom Hanks for choice not to reveal his own COVID-19 diagnosis

Kevin Hart is among the most visible, prolific and highly scrutinized celebrities in the entertainment world.

If he can't hide tweets from a decade ago, it's almost inconceivable that he could manage to hide a COVID-19 diagnosis for nearly six months.

But apparently the North Philadelphia native kept his illness under wraps throughout the pandemic, even as he continued to occupy the limelight.

Hart was in Ohio last weekend as part of fellow comedian Dave Chappelle's comedy series, "An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair."

According to Page Six, Hart performed a set at the outdoor venue in Yellow Springs, where he revealed that he had tested positive for the virus in mid-March.

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks, and I couldn't say anything because he's more famous than I am," Hart said at the show.