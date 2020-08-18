Will Smith, Kevin Hart to star in 'Planes, Trains, & Automobiles' remake

August 18, 2020
Will Smith and Kevin Hart will co-star in a remake of the 1987 John Hughes comedy "Planes, Trains & Automobiles," marking the first time the Philly natives will be working together in a movie.
The original film – written, produced, and directed by Hughes – follows an odd couple, forged in desperation, through a series of misadventures as they try to get home in time for Thanksgiving. Steven Martin and John Candy starred in the original "Planes, Trains & Automobiles.
So who will play Martin's tight-laced Neal Page and who will be Candy's infuriating-but-lovable Del Griffith? Those roles haven't been announced yet.
Maybe the more obvious choice is Smith for Page, an advertising executive trying to live the suburban dream, and Hart as Griffith, a shower-curtain-ring salesman with no respect for personal boundaries. Or maybe the key to success would be to flip the casting, giving audiences the opposite of what they're expecting.
If you haven't watch the film for a while, here's the original "Planes, Train & Automobiles" trailer:
Smith has most recently starred in "Bad Boys for Life," which has become the top-grossing film for 2020 after the coronavirus pandemic closed theaters in March. He will star in the upcoming film about Venus and Serena Williams' father, "King Richard." Hart last starred in "Jumanji: The Next Level" and will appear in the drama "Fatherhood," slated for a release in April.
