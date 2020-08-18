Will Smith, Kevin Hart to star in 'Planes, Trains, & Automobiles' remake

Will Smith and Kevin Hart will co-star in a remake of the 1987 John Hughes comedy "Planes, Trains & Automobiles," marking the first time the Philly natives will be working together in a movie.

The original film – written, produced, and directed by Hughes – follows an odd couple, forged in desperation, through a series of misadventures as they try to get home in time for Thanksgiving. Steven Martin and John Candy starred in the original "Planes, Trains & Automobiles.