June 27, 2019

Director Kevin Smith fires back at critics who say he's lost his touch

By Michael Tanenbaum
Film Directors
Kevin Smith critics PICTUREGROUP/USA TODAY NETWORK

Director Kevin Smith reacted to critics who say his films since the 1990's haven't been up to his standard as an indie filmmaker.

Director Kevin Smith was a cult legend in the 1990's, buoyed by instant classics such as "Clerks," "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy" and "Dogma."

Since that time, Smith has remained a popular figure but has seen his reputation as a director take a hit, with the exception of maybe 2008's "Zach and Miri Make a Porno."

The New Jersey native and prolific podcaster wrapped up filming this spring on "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot," a satire that takes Smith's two most prominent "View Askewniverse" characters and pokes fun at the movie industry's obsession with recycling narratives.

It's a pretty safe bet for Smith, who was thoroughly roasted for the 2016 horror comedy "Yoga Hosers," which starred his own daughter in tandem with Lily-Rose Depp. Playing Silent Bob gives him a chance to influence the mood of the movie with tongue-in-cheek physical comedy.

Some of Smith's followers are skeptical that the director still has a good movie in him. Smith is aware of the criticism and finally took an opportunity this week to respond to one of his detractors.

Depending on how you look at it, the good news for Smith is that he survived a massive heart attack last year, which probably qualifies as something "ailing" him and "pain," by most definitions. The new lease on life — including the weight he shed and a vegan diet — might just have the effect of reinvigorating his creative abilities. 

While a release date hasn't yet been finalized, "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot" is expected out before the end of 2019. 

Michael Tanenbaum
