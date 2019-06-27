Director Kevin Smith fires back at critics who say he's lost his touch

Director Kevin Smith was a cult legend in the 1990's, buoyed by instant classics such as "Clerks," "Mallrats," "Chasing Amy" and "Dogma."

Since that time, Smith has remained a popular figure but has seen his reputation as a director take a hit, with the exception of maybe 2008's "Zach and Miri Make a Porno."

The New Jersey native and prolific podcaster wrapped up filming this spring on "Jay and Silent Bob Reboot," a satire that takes Smith's two most prominent "View Askewniverse" characters and pokes fun at the movie industry's obsession with recycling narratives.