More Health:

October 02, 2020

Lesbian, gay and bisexual people may be more prone to migraines

Study finds nearly one-third of LGB participants affected

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Migraines
LGB migraine risk Source/Image licensed from Ingram Images

New research finds that lesbian, gay and bisexual people may be at higher risk of suffering migraines. Stress caused by discrimination may be a contributing factor.

Migraines are among the most common afflictions in the U.S., accounting for the fifth-most emergency room visits each year. 

New research suggests people who identify as lesbian, gay or bisexual may be more prone to suffering migraines than straight adults. Discrimination and prejudice may play a role. 

A study conducted by the University of California, San Francisco found that nearly one-third of lesbian, gay and bisexual participants experienced migraines. Overall, only one in six American adults suffer from migraines. 

Researchers could not pinpoint the reasons LGB people are at higher risk, but they suggested that the stress from discrimination may be a contributing factor. Other studies have found that racial minorities also are more likely to suffer migraines, and stress is among the many causes of migraines. 

"There might be a higher rate of migraines in LGB people because of discrimination, stigma, or prejudice, which may lead to stress and trigger a migraine," Dr. Jason Nagata, the study's author and an assistant professor of pediatrics at UCSF, told Reuters. "Physicians should be aware that migraines are quite common in LGB individuals and assess for migraine symptoms."

The study, published Monday in the Journal of the American Medical Association Neurology, found LGB participants were 58% more likely to say they experienced migraines than their straight counterparts.

People who identified as mostly heterosexual – defined by the study as being mostly straight but somewhat attracted to people of the same sex – also were more likely to suffer migraines. 

Nagata told NBC News that doctors should be more proactive in assessing their lesbian, gay and bisexual patients for migraines. 

"If you're a primary care provider and a third of your patients suffer from migraines, you should make it part of the intake process," he said. 

The researchers interviewed more than 9,800 people, between ages 31 and 42, as part of the National Longitudinal Study of Adolescent to Adult Health. About 85% identified as heterosexual, 10% as mostly heterosexual and 4% as lesbian, gay or bisexual. 

Given the survey's size, it is likely that some transgender people were included in the study, but it did not directly consider the link between gender identity and migraines. 

"Understanding migraine disparities across gender identity is an important area for future research," Nagata told The Cut

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Migraines Philadelphia Discrimination Research LGBTQ Study Stress

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Who is Doc Rivers? There's a Netflix documentary to answer that question
Celtics-Doc-Rivers-Sixers_100220

COVID-19

President Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 shortly after N.J. visit
trump melania test positive

Addiction

Alcohol consumption surging amid pandemic – particularly among women
Alcohol consumption COVID-19 pandemic

Eagles

Eagles vs. 49ers: Predictions, betting odds and broadcast info for Week 4
Wentz-Niners_100120_usat

Food & Drink

Halloween gram from Art in the Age includes whiskey inside a coffin
halloween gram

Holidays

Details of 2020 Holiday Lights Tour announced by Founding Footsteps
Holiday Lights Trolley Tour 2020

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved