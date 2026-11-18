Songwriter Linda Creed has been posthumously inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Creed, who grew up in Mt. Airy, teamed with producer Thom Bell to write many hits for the Stylistics, including "You Make Me Feel Brand New," and "Betcha by Golly, Wow." Those songs peaked at No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Bell is known for helping create the Sound of Philadelphia genre alongside Kenny Gamble and Leon Huff.

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Creed also collaborated with composer Michael Masser on "The Greatest Love of All," penning the lyrics. The song was an R&B hit for George Benson in 1977 and was included in the Muhammad Ali biopic "The Greatest." Whitney Houston's cover, released one month after Creed's death in 1986, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

According to the Hall of Fame, Creed gained her passion for songwriting after listening to Smokey Robinson, whom she considered her greatest influence. Creed said she appreciated how simply he phrased his lyrics and how it "carried over into your emotions." She used this in her own songwriting.

Creed died of breast cancer in 1986 at age 37 after a 10-year battle. But in her short life, she penned many hits and worked with many Philly musicians.

In 1970, singer Dusty Springfield recorded her song, "I Wanna Be a Free Girl," giving Creed her first break. It also introduced her to Gamble, Huff and Bell, considered the "Mighty Three" of Philly soul. She and Bell became frequent collaborators, co-writing five hits for the Stylistics' debut album in 1971, including "Stop, Look, Listen (To Your Heart)," "You Are Everything," and "Betcha by Golly, Wow."

Creed continued writing music for the Stylistics and sang backing vocals on their first three albums. The albums were recorded at Sigma Sound Studios in Philadelphia.

Creed also received songwriting credits on songs recorded by Teddy Pendergrass, Johnny Gill, Dionne Warwick and the Spinners. She is considered an influence on contemporary artists Babyface, Alicia Keys and Luther Vandross, who also was inducted into the Hall of Fame this year.

Creed's induction ceremony was held Saturday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will be broadcast by ABC on Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. The other inductees included Phil Collins, Oasis, Sade, Iron Maiden, Queen Latifah, Gram Parsons, Rick Rubin and Ed Sullivan.