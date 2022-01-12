More Health:

January 12, 2022

Medicaid eligibility rules affect cancer survival, analysis suggests

States with lower income requirements have worse survival rates

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Health Insurance Cancer
Medicaid cancer survival National Cancer Institute/Unsplash

Medicaid patients living in states with lower income eligibility requirements have worse survival rates for most cancers compared to those living in states with high income eligibility requirements, a new study shows.

Medicaid patients living in states with lower income eligibility limits have worse survival rates for most cancers, regardless of stage, according to a new analysis.

This suggests that "increasing Medicaid income eligibility could be an important policy lever for improving survival after cancer diagnosis," said Jingxuan Zhao, a senior associate scientist at the American Cancer Society.

Researchers analyzed National Cancer Database data on 1.4 million U.S. adults who were newly diagnosed with 19 common cancers between 2010 and 2013. The participants, ages 18-64, had newly diagnosed cancers and were followed for up to eight years. 

The study broke states into three categories based on their Medicaid income eligibility requirements: those with income requirements 50% or less of the federal poverty level, those between 51-137%, and those 138% or greater. 

Participants living in states with lower Medicaid income eligibility requirements had worse survival rates for most cancers compared to those living in states with high Medicaid income eligibility – households at 138% of the federal poverty level.

The findings highlight how critical Medicaid policies are to cancer survival, the researchers said. Health insurance may improve access to timely care and increases the likelihood that a patient fully completes treatment.

Access to treatment, especially advanced therapies like immunotherapy, is strongly associated with survival among patients diagnosed with cancers that have effective treatments, the researchers added. Patients with health insurance also are more likely to have access to monitoring and specialized care even after survival.

Income eligibility for Medicaid is based on the federal poverty level, which is determined by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The 2021 federal poverty level was $12,880 for an individual and $21,960 for a family of three. 

In Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the income limits is about 133% of the federal poverty level. To qualify, individuals cannot have a pre-tax income greater than $17,131. Families of three cannot exceed a household income of $29,207.

States with the highest income eligibility have limits of 138% or more of the federal poverty level. 

The findings were published online in the journal JCO: Oncology Practice.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health Insurance Cancer Philadelphia Illness American Cancer Society Research Medicaid Studies Adult Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman sleeping next to a humidifier

Why a humidifier may keep you healthier during the winter
Purchased - Health Insurance Portability and accountability act HIPAA and stethoscope

Everything you need to know about HIPAA privacy rules

Just In

Must Read

NFL

What they're saying: Indianapolis media is destroying Carson Wentz as Eagles fans get last laugh
Carson-Wentz-Colts_011022_usat

Adult Health

Bariatric weight loss surgery is a ‘life-changing’ procedure at Penn Medicine
Limited - Penn Medicine Bariatric Main Image

Investigations

Smoke detectors inside apartment where deadly Fairmount fire started were inoperable, Philly fire commissioner says
Fairmount Fire Alarms

Adult Health

Nearly 60 years ago, U.S. Surgeon General Luther Terry released report linking smoking to cancer
1964 Smoking Study

Movies

Netflix remake of cult action film 'The Raid' to be set in Philadelphia
The Raid Philadelphia Netflix

Food & Drink

Hummingbird Island pop-up bringing Jamaican food to Huda in Rittenhouse Square this weekend
Jamaican Patties Pop-Up

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved