More Health:

April 20, 2022

Mediterranean-style diet may reduce risk of preeclampsia in pregnant women, study finds

The condition can lead to serious complications if left untreated, including preterm delivery and low birth weight

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Pregnancy
Mediterranean diet and preeclampsia Jessica Lewis/Unsplash

Overall, the risk of preeclampsia was more than 20% lower among the women who followed a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy.

Women who follow a Mediterranean-style diet during pregnancy are less likely to develop preeclampsia, according to new data.

A study conducted by researchers from Johns Hopkins University found that the risk of preeclampsia was more than 20% lower among women who followed the diet — which consists of eating primarily vegetables, fruits, legumes, nuts, olive oil, whole grains and fish. Black women, who are at a higher risk of developing the complication, experienced the biggest reduction in risk.

Statistics show that adverse pregnancy outcomes for mother and baby are higher in Black communities in the United States. In the greater Philadelphia region, severe maternal morbidity rates are nearly 190% higher for Black women.

“The U.S. has the highest maternal mortality rate among developed countries, and preeclampsia contributes to it,” Dr. Anum S. Minhas, chief cardiology fellow and a cardio-obstetrics and advanced imaging fellow at Johns Hopkins, said in a statement.

Preeclampsia is a condition which usually develops after 20 weeks of pregnancy. It is characterized by high blood pressure, protein in urine and other signs of organ damage. Left untreated, it can lead to serious and sometimes fatal complications for both the mother and baby – including preterm delivery and low birth weight.

Women who develop preeclampsia, as well as their children, have more than double the risk of having high blood pressure, a heart attack, stroke or heart failure later in life.

“Given these health hazards to both mothers and their children, it is important to identify modifiable factors to prevent the development of preeclampsia, especially among Black women who are at the highest risk of this serious pregnancy complication," Minhas said.

Up until now, strategies to prevent preeclampsia have been limited. However, this new study offers some encouraging results.

The study included more than 8,500 women who were enrolled in the Boston Birth Cohort between 1998 and 2016. Nearly half of the study participants were Black women and 28% were Hispanic women. The researchers created a Mediterranean-style diet score based on the participants' responses to food frequency interviews and questionnaires.

During the study period, 10% of the participants developed preeclampsia. Women who were obese and had diabetes before pregnancy were twice as likely to develop the complication when compared to women without those conditions.

Black women had the lowest Mediterranean-style diet scores and had the highest risk for preeclampsia, the researchers noted.

“We were surprised that women who more frequently ate foods in the Mediterranean-style diet were significantly less likely to develop preeclampsia, with Black women experiencing the greatest reduction in risk,” Minhas added.

“This is remarkable because there are very few interventions during pregnancy that are found to produce any meaningful benefit, and medical treatments during pregnancy must be approached cautiously to ensure the benefits outweigh the potential risks to the mother and the unborn child.”

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Staff

tracey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Pregnancy Philadelphia Hypertension Mediterranean

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Bumping Elbows at Post Pandemic Office

Health Podcast: Cultivating Purpose & Meaningful Relationships in Business
Purchased - Ortho image trinity

Three things you can do now to prevent joint replacement

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Mistrial declared in Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson's corruption charges trial
Kenyatta Johnson Trial Verdict

Donors

Plasma Services Group recruiting donors
Limited - Plasma Services Group

Sixers

Tobias Harris' shift to glue guy has boosted Sixers late in season
Tobias-Harris-Sixers-NBA-Playoffs-04192022-UST

Prevention

Moderna says redesigned COVID-19 vaccine offers stronger protection against variants
Moderna bivalent COVID candidate

Entertainment

Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville to open resort village in Poconos
Margaritaville Poconos hotel resort

Family-Friendly

Philadelphia Film Society to host series of family-friendly movie screenings
Philadelphia Film Society movie screenings

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved