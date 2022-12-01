Former Eagle Michael Vick will explore the evolution of the Black quarterback in new docuseries

Michael Vick was a trailblazing quarterback. The former No. 1 pick, who made waves as an Atlanta Falcon and a Philadelphia Eagle, revolutionized football with his ability to pick a defense apart both throwing and running the ball. Vick was the first-ever Black quarterback selected first overall in the NFL, and his play style was equally criticized and romanticized.

According to Variety, Vick will lead a new docuseries on the evolution of the Black quarterback in partnership with SMAC Productions and Fubo Studios.

The eight-part series will feature Vick sitting down with quarterbacks such as Cam Newton and Patrick Mahomes, coaches Tony Dungy and Andy Reid and journalists and cultural figures to discuss their perspectives on the changes in how Black quarterbacks are perceived.

"I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society," Vick said in a statement. "I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair and Donovan McNabb."

The docuseries will be the first under the Fubo Studios banner. This new division of FuboTV will produce content that focuses on sports and entertainment.

"The story of the evolution of the Black quarterback is the story of how a group of men fought for the chance to play a position, revolutionized the game and impacted and shaped culture off the field,” FredAnthony Smith, the director and executive producer of the project, said in a statement. “I couldn’t think of a better guide to take us on this journey than Michael Vick, someone who grew up watching so many of the groundbreakers of the '80s and '90s and who himself has inspired so many of today’s greatest players."



For decades, Black quarterbacks were stigmatized for relying on their legs to make plays and struggling to accurately read defenses. Many were asked to change positions to succeed in the NFL. Most recently, Heisman-winning quarterback Lamar Jackson was asked to convert to wide receiver during the pre-draft. The same was asked of Newton and Colin Kaepernick in 2011. Nevertheless, all three quarterbacks have succeeded as powerhouses in the NFL; Newton and Jackson both won MVP awards.

Times have begun to change, and the tide is turning. When the 2022 NFL season opened, 11 of the league's 32 teams had Black starting quarterbacks, including Mahomes, who is considered the best in the league.

The Eagles have played a Black quarterback more than any other NFL team. Entering this season, the Birds had started a Black signal caller 360 times, which continued with Jalen Hurts this season.

Earlier this season, ESPN sat down with Hurts, Vick and McNabb for a roundtable on navigating being a Black quarterback in Philadelphia.

"When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us," Vick said. "And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better."



There is currently no release date or title for the series.