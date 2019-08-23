More Events:

August 23, 2019

MilkBoy launching new drag brunch series

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
MilkBoy launching drag brunch series Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA

MilkBoy's Pride Salmon Deluxe includes lox, scallion cream cheese, capers, pickled onion and tomato on a rainbow bagel.

MilkBoy in Center City is launching a new monthly series, "Milk & Cookies," starting Sunday, Aug. 25.

On the last Sunday of every month, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., drag brunch will take place in MilkBoy's upstairs concert venue.

Hosted by drag and burlesque artist Icon Ebony-Fierce, the brunches will include drag and other performances, CBD cocktails, drink specials and more.

There will be breakfast staples like omelets and pancakes to eat, but also creative dishes. The Pride Salmon Deluxe ($13) includes lox, scallion cream cheese, capers, pickled onion and tomato on a rainbow bagel. The Hangover Burger ($15) has chili mayo, pickled pepper, American bacon and a fried egg.

Drinks include the CBD Pride Punch ($12), only available during drag brunch, made with fruit juices, vodka and water-soluble CBD.

Entrance to "Milk & Cookies" will be free. Performances will take place at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

"The idea of 'Milk & Cookies' came alive during Philly Beer Week earlier this year, when we hosted the only LGBTQ-related event," MilkBoy co-founder Jamie Lokoff said"We’re proud to contribute to Philly's vibrant LGBTQ scene and to host a fun brunch series that offers a little bit more than your usual brunch fare."

"Milk & Cookies"

Last Sunday of the month, starting Aug. 25
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Pay-as-you-go
MilkBoy Center City
1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19107
(215) 925-6455

