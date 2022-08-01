MLB trade deadline live: Will the Phillies pull the trigger on a big name starter?

The Phillies have until Tuesday at 3 p.m. to decide how much they want to invest in a potential postseason berth this season.

After a promising four-game sweep of the lowly Pirates over this past weekend, Philadelphia controls it's own destiny when it comes to ending the second-longest playoff drought in baseball. With veterans Jean Segura and Bryce Harper slated to return (Segura first, Harper hopefully to follow in a few weeks) and minor acquisition Edmundo Sosa already factoring in as "upgrades," will the Phillies add starting pitcher or bullpen help? The trade deadline awaits.

Trading Andrew Painter or Mick Abel might be a bridge too far — all Phillies fans would probably agree there. Expecting Philly to out-bid other contenders for the top available starters is probably a pipe dream.

Expectations should be set on the team making some kind of savvy move for an under the radar available arm, perhaps someone seeking a change of scenery. A move rivaling the Cliff Lee acquisition of yesteryear probably isn't coming.

However, it's hard not to notice teams the Phillies are fighting for Wild Card positioning like the Cardinals and Padres are in the mix for Washington superstar Juan Soto. The Phillies risk falling behind if they sit on their hands, but they risk mortgaging their future if they part with the few prospects in their farm system that other teams seem to be coveting in acquire in a deal.

Follow along with all the latest trade deadline rumors, news and notes right here, with our open thread and live chat:

