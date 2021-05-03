More Events:

May 03, 2021

Show mom you care with these Mother's Day treats

Pastries, stuffed French toast, mimosa flights and more make great gifts for mom

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Mother's Day
Mother's Day treats Courtesy of/City Works Eatery & Pour House

Gift mom a sweet treat this Mother's Day to show her how much you appreciate her. Local restaurants are offering special brunch items, plus delicious gifts.

Your mom deserves it all, but sometimes it can be hard to figure out what exactly to get her for the holiday.

If you're struggling with showing how much you care (or forgot Mother's Day is this Sunday), don't stress. We have some options from local restaurants that are both thoughtful and delicious. Everyone loves a treat, and moms are no exception.

K'Far

Give mom a sweet brunch treat by picking up from Michael Solomonov's K'Far. The café is selling trays of white chocolate-raspberry rugelach for $15 to celebrate the holiday. Orders can be placed online. You may want to grab some bagel sandwiches and coffee, too, or go all in on dessert for breakfast with more pastries.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Barcelona Mother's Day giftCourtesy of/Barcelona Wine Bar

A tote bag full of goodies for mom's kitchen.

The East Passyunk restaurant is offering a takeout kit for Mother's Day. The Barcelona tote bag is packed with a loaf of crusty bread, a bottle of olive oil, a bar of chocolate, a box of sea salt, a full-size bottle of wine (choice between two options) and a recipe card for how to make pan con chocolate at home. The price is $65 and you can buy directly from the restaurant by calling (215) 515-7900 or stopping by in person.

Sabrina’s Café

Grab a bottle of bubbly and take mom to one of the Sabrina's Café locations. The South Philly location closed, but the other four are up and running. For Mother's Day, the popular breakfast spot if offering a twist on its stuffed challah French toast with wild blueberry preserves, cinnamon and honey for $12.59.

If you'd rather not go out, you can try making the French toast at home for mom. Sabrina's shared their recipe, courtesy of Raquel DeAbreu, co-owner.

Blueberry Stuffed Challah French Toast

Ingredients:

1 loaf challah bread
6 eggs
½ cup orange juice
Zest of one lemon
1 pint heavy cream
4 tbsp boysenberry syrup
3 tbsp vanilla extract
1 cup Wild Blueberry Perseveres
½ cup white sugar
1 cup blueberries
2 tbsp cinnamon
Drizzle of honey

Instructions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray 9 x 12 Pyrex baking dish. Cube the challah into 1 1/2 inch cubes, then place into a large mixing bowl. Beat eggs. Add orange juice, lemon zest, heavy cream, boysenberry syrup, vanilla and sugar, then mix well. Add mixture to the cubed challah. Add half of the blueberries and the preserves. Mix well but carefully, so as not to break up the mixture. Add the cinnamon. Place the mixture into the sprayed Pyrex and add the remaining blueberries, then drizzle the honey. Bake uncovered for 35 to 45 minutes. Cool and serve with fresh whipped cream and garnish with blueberries. (Can also use the same recipe with any fruit bread, such as peach, cinnamon raisin or apple.)

PHS Pop-Up Garden

If mom loves the outdoors, she'll enjoy spending the holiday at the PHS Pop-Up Garden at South Street. To celebrate Mother's Day, the hangout filled with pink, purple and orange plants and flowers will offer $8 glasses of rosé, alongside new menu items such as Mexican shrimp cocktail, lemony artichoke and herb hummus and the Nashville hot chicken wrap.

If you have a larger group who wants to celebrate Mother's Day together outdoors, you can now book private spaces at the garden by filling out a request form online.

City Works Eatery & Pour House

The King of Prussia restaurant is offering moms a rock 'n' roll-themed brunch with menu items like the Jon Bun Jovi, Chak Shuka Khan and The Boss, plus complimentary roses. Guests also can build their own "momosa" flight of four brunch cocktails.

Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Reservations are recommended and can be made online or by calling the restaurant at (484) 690-4150.

Lil Pop Shop

Mother's Day Lil Pop ShopCourtesy of/Lil Pop Shop

Can't go wrong with gifting a chocolate chip cookie pie with vanilla bean ice cream.

To celebrate mom, Lil Pop Shop is selling a few special items available to pre-order for the holiday

There's a chocolate chip cookie pie with a pint of Weckerly’s vanilla bean ice cream for $30. Lil Pop Shop and Weckerly's recently teamed up. There's also a double lemon pie and a jumble berry crumble pie for $30 each.

The deadline to pre-order by is Thursday at 5 p.m. to guarantee pickup at their shop on either Saturday or Sunday.

Read more Food & Drink Mother's Day Philadelphia Restaurants Brunch Gifts Desserts Holiday

