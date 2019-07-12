More Sports:

July 12, 2019

NFL owners propose 18-game season with 16-game limit for players, per report

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
Carson Wentz eagles disgust Eric Hartline/USA Today Sports Images

Carson Wentz, shown here reading the headline of this article in disgust.

The NFL's owners have reportedly re-upped a push for an 18-game season, with a new twist: players would only be allowed to play 16 games in a season.

The idea emerged in a recent collective bargaining session between the league and its players union, according to the Wall Street Journal.

It if sounds dumb, that's because it is dumb.

The 16-game limit for players is the owners' obvious response to the biggest, and most important, reason for pushback against an 18-game season: player safety and health. Two more games in a season means two more games in which players can be injured, which is doubly bad when you consider that more injuries happen later in the season, when players' bodies have worn down from repeated bludgeoning.

By proposing a 16-game limit, the owners can point to the idea and, in a vacuum, say they're taking player safety and health seriously. They are, of course, not, but they can say it.

The other piece of the football world that owners need to keep happy, though, is the legion of fans. Plenty of people have pointed out that paying for a football game in which a team's stars won't be playing (you know, like the preseason) doesn't exactly make sense. 

Can you imagine choosing one game out of a season to drop big money on Eagles tickets, and then when the team's inactives are announced at 11:30 a.m., a healthy Carson Wentz isn't playing?

Alternatively, there's this scenario:

Also bad! No matter how you slice it, this is just a bad idea!

Unsurprisingly, this very bad idea is unpopular all over the internet:

The 18-game season idea needs to go away, but it won't because owners are greedy. The best thing that fans and players can do is continue to push back.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles NFL Philadelphia Football Labor NFLPA

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Tobias Harris is ready to seize a bigger role with new-look Sixers
Tobias Harris Signs Philly

Illness

Necrotizing fasciitis: Is it a threat this summer at the Jersey Shore?
new jersey shore flesh-eating bacteria

Music

Ed Sheeran's new 'No. 6 Collaborations Project' features Meek Mill, Chance the Rapper, Yebba and more
0712_Ed Sheeran album

Sixers

After L.A. workouts, Tobias Harris offers update on Ben Simmons' jumper
Harris-Simmons-Sixers_071219_usat

Real Estate

Portion of Frankford Chocolate Factory property sold for construction of townhomes
Frankford Chocolate Factory redevelopment

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, July 12-14
temporary art installation at LOVE Park

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved