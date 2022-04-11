NFL rumors: Could Eagles find a trade suitor for Jalen Reagor?

Eagles former first round pick Jalen Reagor is essentially just holding a roster spot right now.

With the team as currently constructed, Reagor would likely be the fourth wide receiver on the depth chart at best, just two years removed from being taken 20th overall (and ahead of eventual stars like Justin Jefferson) in the 2020 draft.

Being in a competition for playing time with JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Zach Pascal is not exactly how the Eagles front office pictured Reagor heading into Year 3.

For a variety of reasons, the one-time TCU standout has struggled as a pro, and he has provided virtually no production to an Eagles team desperate for wide receiving talent and depth. He and 2019 second round pick Arcega-Whiteside are each examples of some regretfully wasted draft capital at this point.

Despite appearing in 28 total games, Reagor has only 64 career catches in the NFL for 695 yards. This in addition to his failed end around hand offs and missed connections with Jalen Hurts. It took Jefferson around seven games to reach 700 receiving yards. In 2021, Reagor was out-targeted by sixth round sophomore Quez Watkins, who emerged as the No. 2 last year (and will likely be the No. 3 in 2022).

Reagor has not panned out. But does he have any kind of trade value? Here's Inside the Birds' Geoff Mosher on the topic:

The cap hit is considerably less for the Eagles if they trade Reagor than releasing him. Other teams will be interested in acquiring Reagor. Sources have told Inside The Birds that teams have already called to check on the third-year receiver’s availability. The optics of having Reagor reporting to OTAs or training camp buried deep down the depth chart wouldn’t be great, for Reagor and for the franchise. They’d be worse if Reagor remained on the roster headed into the season. Any chance Reagor has at rescuing his career would have to come elsewhere. [insidethebirds.com]

A change of scenery has been said to be the projected cure for a great many Philadelphia athletes, ranging from Nelson Agholor to Markelle Fultz, and even Ben Simmons. The results from players being drafted in Philly and looking for a fresh start elsewhere have been mixed, but Eagles' GM Howie Roseman should certainly not hold on to Reagor out of pride. If he can get a Day 2 (or more likely Day 3) pick for him, it'll be a fine acquisition for a sunk cost like Reagor.

And when Reagor lights it up for the Cowboys, or the Lions or whatever team is willing to jettison a 4th round pick for him, Eagles fans will surely blame Roseman.

Still, Reagor was drafted into a tough situation with Carson Wentz crumbling in 2020 and it might be best for both parties if a split happens.

If Mosher is right, it would be a nice addition to his draft day arsenal at the end of this month to have an open roster spot for a wideout, and an extra draft pick to help him find one.

We'll see if Reagor has any kind of trade market as the draft approaches.

Follow Evan on Twitter: @evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports