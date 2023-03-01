More Sports:

NHL trade deadline live: Follow along with all the latest Flyers rumors

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Kevin_Hayes_2_01132021_Flyers_Pens_Frese.jpg Kate Frese/for PhillyVoice

PHILADELPHIA, PA- JANUARY 13: Kevin Hayes #13 of the Philadelphia Flyers looks on during warmups before the game against the Pittsburgh Penguins on January 13, 2021 at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

There have already been over a dozen noteworthy trades in the NHL, as the league's trade deadline approaches Friday, but the Flyers have been sitting back and waiting.

The team, which has virtually no chance of reaching the postseason — and a very small chance at getting a top draft pick this summer — is stuck in the kind of awful limbo Philly fans dread. The team doesn't have a ton of attractive assets at the moment, but shedding some players seems extremely likely as the team tries to make something out of this lost season.

Some of the players who could be dealt in the next three days include James Van Riemsdyk, Justin Braun, Ivan Provorov and may be even Kevin Hayes. Few players are untouchable at this point, though GM Chuck Fletcher does say he is not going to be selling the store.

“Potentially. It’s a fair question,” Fletcher Tuesday when asked about selling big name players . “It will depend on market and opportunity and fit, but I’ve expressed to teams we’re open to ideas and we’re willing to listen on lots of different types of scenarios.

“Without addressing Kevin [Hayes] specifically, because I don’t know if it’s fair to single out names, but clearly we’d like to get even younger if we can. And if we can do that, we’re gonna try to do that.”

Don't miss a single rumor or trade that affects the Flyers by following our live stream and open thread below:

