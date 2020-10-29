Night Shift Brewing to begin selling craft beer across Philly region in November

Night Shift Brewing is coming to the Philly region next month, but not be in the way the Boston-based craft beer brewery originally thought.

After its plans to open a distribution plant in Roxborough fell through earlier this year, Night Shift made a distribution deal with Montgomery County's Penn Beer Distributors. The craft beer will be available for purchase across the Philly region starting in mid-November.

Packaged and draft beers will be available in Philadelphia and Delaware, Montgomery, Bucks and Chester counties. Night Shift’s products also will be available in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties.

Penn Beer distributes other notable brands across the region such as Budweiser, Yards and Victory.





Night Shift had planned for four years to set up a 130,000-square-foot brewery and distribution center at 401 Domino Lane in Roxborough by the end of 2020.

However, due to the financial impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Night Shift terminated the lease for its $10 million Philly distribution center in May.

“We got concerned with the project,” Night Shift co-founder Rob Burns told the Inquirer. “We didn’t know what the future would hold, and we had to protect the mother ship before we extended ourselves further.”

However, Night Shift has said that it wants to eventually open a plant in the Philly area. The brewery has a local connection, as two of its co-founders hail from Bucks County.

Prior to the public health crisis, Night Shift was ranked the sixth largest brewery in Massachusetts.