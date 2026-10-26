'Other' potentially outgoing Eagles players who make sense as trade bait

Following the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, we listed seven valuable Eagles players who could attract attention from other teams around the NFL at the trade deadline should the Eagles decide to be sellers. They were, in our order of likelihood to be dealt:

EDGE Nolan Smith CB Riq Woolen LG Landon Dickerson iDL Moro Ojomo RB Saquon Barkley TE Dallas Goedert LB Zack Baun

Of course, should the Eagles become sellers, they should be willing to deal less valuable players on their roster as well. (Duh.)

Earlier this week, WR Hollywood Brown's agent teamed up with Jordan Schultz to draft a tweet saying that Hollywood Brown is available:

Sources: #Eagles WR Marquise “Hollywood” Brown is a name that teams seeking WR help believe could be traded in the coming weeks.



Brown is healthy, has a 1,000-yard season on his résumé and recorded 49 catches for 587 yards and 5 TDs with the Chiefs last season. He hasn’t had… pic.twitter.com/f0Pd4YrZQt — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 20, 2026

Lol. Brown was the Eagles’ lone healthy scratch against the Panthers last Sunday. Anyway, that report got me thinking about some less valuable players than the ones mentioned in our original article who could be of interest to teams around the league.

RG Tyler Steen (26)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? Steen is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason, and the Eagles may not be willing to afford what he could be paid on the open market.

Note: Steen is a more valuable trade chip than Landon Dickerson, in my opinion, but we didn't include him in the original batch of valuable, tradable players on the premise that the Eagles would need him just to get through the season. But that was before it was revealed that Jalen Hurts was done for the season. Now? "Getting through this season" isn't quite as important.

• Why should other teams trade for him? There are always teams in desperate need of offensive line help, and Steen is a decent enough starter.

Trade value: Fourth- and sixth-round picks.

OT Fred Johnson (29)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? He's 29 and a free agent after this season.

• Why should other teams trade for him? He's an experienced swing tackle who has filled in reasonably well at times both in 2024 and 2025. He could serve as added OL insurance for a contender with shaky depth.

Trade value: Seventh-round pick.

iDL Byron Young (25)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? Young is scheduled to be a free agent next offseason. The Eagles could probably bring him back if they want to, but if they can get something for him, they should probably do that instead. Also, trading Young would open up more playing time for Ty Robinson, who has actually shown a little life in rare opportunities this season.

• Why should other teams trade for him? He's a young rotational defensive lineman who can eat up snaps.

Trade value: Young and a sixth-round pick for a fifth-round pick.

WR Hollywood Brown (29)

• Why should the Eagles trade him? Brown was a bad signing by Roseman this offseason. He cost $5 million and he canceled out a compensatory pick they would have otherwise been in line to gain. The Eagles currently carry seven receivers on their roster, and Brown is clearly the seventh most valuable of them to the team, based on snap counts and general usage.

• Why should other teams trade for him? He has decent tape from previous seasons. Maybe they'll believe they can get more out him than the Eagles did?

Trade value: Brown and a seventh-round pick for a sixth-round pick.

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