Santa and his elves will be aboard PATCO on Saturday, Dec. 5, and you can catch the train with them in Lindenwold or at any of the eight New Jersey stops along the way. PATCO will decorate three Philadelphia-bound trains for Santa’s Silver Sleigh, with holiday music on board.

The first train leaves Lindenwold at 10 a.m., followed by departures at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. All three stop in towns along the line, including Haddonfield and Collingswood, before making their last New Jersey stop at Camden’s City Hall station. The Silver Sleigh trains run westbound. For the ride home, use the eastbound schedule in PATCO’s Dec. 5 timetable.

Browse Christmas Village at LOVE Park or ride its double-decker carousel in the City Hall courtyard. The ice rink at Dilworth Park is next door, and Reading Terminal Market is another stop for lunch before the ride home.

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Regular PATCO fares apply. A one-way ride to Philadelphia costs $3 from Lindenwold, Ashland or Woodcrest, $2.60 from Haddonfield, Westmont or Collingswood, $2.25 from Ferry Avenue and $1.40 from Broadway or City Hall in Camden. Children 4 and younger ride free with a fare-paying adult.

PATCO Santa train departure times

Lindenwold: 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Ashland: 10:02 a.m., 11:32 a.m. and 1:02 p.m.

Woodcrest: 10:03 a.m., 11:33 a.m. and 1:03 p.m.

Haddonfield: 10:06 a.m., 11:36 a.m. and 1:06 p.m.

Westmont: 10:08 a.m., 11:38 a.m. and 1:08 p.m.

Collingswood: 10:10 a.m., 11:40 a.m. and 1:10 p.m.

Ferry Avenue: 10:12 a.m., 11:42 a.m. and 1:12 p.m.

Broadway: 10:16 a.m., 11:46 a.m. and 1:16 p.m.

City Hall: 10:18 a.m., 11:48 a.m. and 1:18 p.m.

See the station-by-station schedule above.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 5, 2026

Time: Trains leave Lindenwold at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. See the table for departure times at other stops.

Location: Westbound PATCO trains from Lindenwold and eight other South Jersey stations to Center City Philadelphia

Admission: Regular PATCO fares. Children 4 and younger ride free with a fare-paying adult.

Activities: Ride a decorated train with Santa and his elves and hear holiday music on board

Event info: PATCO or (856) 772-6900

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