More Events:

October 09, 2026

Do yoga, meditation and sound baths after hours at the Penn Museum

Mind & Mood Recharge returns Nov. 4 with Tai Chi, artmaking, a botanical bar and wellness activities throughout the galleries.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Fitness Wellness
Meditation at Penn Museum Provided Courtesy/Penn Museum

The Penn Museum's galleries transform into sanctuaries of self-care during Mind & Mood Recharge--first Wednesday evenings from 5-8 pm.

The Penn Museum is turning its galleries into an after-hours wellness space on Nov. 4, with yoga, meditation, sound baths, Tai Chi and artmaking spread throughout the museum.

Mind & Mood Recharge runs from 5-8 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month through April 7. The series is included with museum admission and is free for Penn Museum members, PennCard holders and Penn Medicine patients and staff.

The Nov. 4 program includes 30-minute all-levels yoga sessions at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m., along with meditation sessions at the same times. Sound baths are scheduled for 6:15 and 7:15 p.m., while Tai Chi sessions will also be offered at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.

Attendees can also join a 6:30 p.m. guided “slow looking” gallery session or drop into the “Wear Your Mood” artmaking activity from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A wellness marketplace will feature local goods, while the botanical bar will offer light bites, herb-infused cocktails and mocktails.

  • Get event recommendations delivered right to your inbox.
  • Discover festivals, markets, family-friendly activities and other things to do throughout Philadelphia, South Jersey and the surrounding suburbs.
  • Sign up now

Yoga participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, though a limited number will be available to borrow. Space is limited, and attendees can reserve a spot through the link in their registration email; walk-up registration may be available if space remains.

Mind & Mood Recharge continues on the first Wednesday of each month through April, with Tai Chi offered in November, January and March and Afrobeats and mindfulness sessions scheduled for December, February and April.

Mind & Mood Recharge at the Penn Museum

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4
Time: 5-8 p.m.
Location: Penn Museum, 3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104
Cost: Included with museum admission
Free admission: Penn Museum members, PennCard holders and Penn Medicine patients and staff
What to expect: Yoga, meditation, sound baths, Tai Chi, mindful gallery activities, artmaking, a wellness marketplace and botanical bar
What to bring: Yoga mat if participating; a limited number will be available to borrow
Series: First Wednesdays through April 7, 2027

Find more upcoming events here.

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Fitness Wellness Penn Museum Yoga

Featured

Limited - No No Nanette

31-piece orchestra, professional actors join Rutgers-Camden students for ‘No, No, Nanette’
Limited - Philadelphia Walk 1

Philadelphia Walk to End Alzheimer's aims to raise $2 million

Just In

Must Read

Government

Investigation into N.J. voter registration system reveals more issues

Mikie Sherrill Voting 2

Weekend

Oct. 10-11 Weekend Events Roundup

South Jersey Celtic Festival and Highland Games

Health News

Fish in the Wissahickon Creek basin have unsafe levels of forever chemicals, officials warn

Fish PFOS Wissahickon Creek

Books

Most banned book in U.S. was written by Rosemont College grad

Most banned books Sold

Jobs

Your next job? Just across the Delaware

Limited - Your Next Job? Just Across the Delaware

Eagles

Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 4, Eagles vs. Rams

100526SaquonBarkley26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved