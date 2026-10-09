Do yoga, meditation and sound baths after hours at the Penn Museum

The Penn Museum is turning its galleries into an after-hours wellness space on Nov. 4, with yoga, meditation, sound baths, Tai Chi and artmaking spread throughout the museum.

Mind & Mood Recharge runs from 5-8 p.m. on the first Wednesday of each month through April 7. The series is included with museum admission and is free for Penn Museum members, PennCard holders and Penn Medicine patients and staff.

The Nov. 4 program includes 30-minute all-levels yoga sessions at 5:30 and 6:15 p.m., along with meditation sessions at the same times. Sound baths are scheduled for 6:15 and 7:15 p.m., while Tai Chi sessions will also be offered at 6:15 and 7:15 p.m.

Attendees can also join a 6:30 p.m. guided “slow looking” gallery session or drop into the “Wear Your Mood” artmaking activity from 5:30-7:30 p.m. A wellness marketplace will feature local goods, while the botanical bar will offer light bites, herb-infused cocktails and mocktails.

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Yoga participants are encouraged to bring their own mats, though a limited number will be available to borrow. Space is limited, and attendees can reserve a spot through the link in their registration email; walk-up registration may be available if space remains.

Mind & Mood Recharge continues on the first Wednesday of each month through April, with Tai Chi offered in November, January and March and Afrobeats and mindfulness sessions scheduled for December, February and April.

Date: Wednesday, Nov. 4

Time: 5-8 p.m.

Location: Penn Museum, 3260 South St., Philadelphia, PA 19104

Cost: Included with museum admission

Free admission: Penn Museum members, PennCard holders and Penn Medicine patients and staff

What to expect: Yoga, meditation, sound baths, Tai Chi, mindful gallery activities, artmaking, a wellness marketplace and botanical bar

What to bring: Yoga mat if participating; a limited number will be available to borrow

Series: First Wednesdays through April 7, 2027

Find more upcoming events here.

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