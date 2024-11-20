Alleged drunk driver crashes into Pennsylvania State Police car on I-476 in Delaware County

A woman who was allegedly driving drunk on Interstate 476 crashed into a Pennsylvania State Police cruiser in Delaware County on Tuesday night as troopers were conducting a traffic stop, authorities said.

State troopers had pulled over a driver around 11:30 p.m. in Ridley Township, parking their cruiser in the left lane with its emergency lights on to slow traffic and direct cars to the right lane.

The two state troopers and the driver were standing in the left shoulder when a Dodge sedan allegedly sped down the left lane, struck the back of the police cruiser, and nearly hit the troopers and the stopped driver, state troopers said.

The driver of the Dodge sedan, identified as Sara Lawver, 36, of Drexel Hill, got out of her car and was not injured, authorities said. There were no tire marks at the scene to indicate that Lawver attempted to brake before the collision, troopers said.

State police conducted a field sobriety test for Lawver and alleged that she was drunk. State police have not revealed her blood-alcohol content. Authorities have not disclosed the reason for the initial traffic stop.

Lawver has been charged with two counts of driving under the influence, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and related offenses.