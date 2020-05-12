More Culture:

May 12, 2020

Top Philly chefs auctioning Zoom chats to support immigrant food workers

Marc Vetri, Cristina Martinez and Joe Beddia participating in the Ask Chefs Anything fundraiser

By Virginia Streva
Ask Chefs Anything is auctioning Zoom conversations with 45 Philadelphia chefs and tastemakers, including Marc Vetri, Cristina Martinez and Joe Beddia.

Ask Chefs Anything, an organization that raises funds and donates groceries to immigrant workers in the food industry, is giving people an opportunity to bid for one-on-one time with their favorite Philly chef. 

The auction will grant winning bidders a 30-minute Zoom conversation with any of the 45 chefs and tastemakers allotting their time to the cause. Whether you need cooking tips, a date night recipe, or simply want to know what they're cooking – anything is on the table.

The long list of chefs ranges from Joe Beddia of Fishtown's Pizzeria Beddia to Jennifer Carroll of Spice Finch. One winner will be able to ask James Beard-nominated Marc Vetri anything they've ever wanted to know about pasta-making. Fans of Mexican cuisine can step up their "Taco Tuesday" game by consulting with Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa – another Jame Beard Award nominee.

Other chefs include Todd Carmichael, founder of La Colombe, Kiki Aranita of Poi Dog, Joey Baldino and Guido Martelli of South Philly Palizzi Social Club, and Nicholas Elmi of Royal Boucherie.

The auction will begin on Wednesday at 10 a.m. and end on Sunday at 8 p.m. Bidding starts at $100. All proceeds will go toward supplying groceries for 250 immigrant households in Philadelphia. Ask Chefs Anything buys discounted groceries from Chef's Warehouse and distributes them through through the South Asian Mutual Assistant Association Coalition. 

Gaeleen Quinn and Anna Polonsky, two food industry veterans in New York City, started Ask Chefs Anything to help immigrant restaurant workers during the coronavirus pandemic. Immigrant workers are not eligible for unemployment and cannot switch jobs because their visas depend on a single employer, the organization noted

Ask Chefs Anything previously held two auctions in New York City and Los Angeles. 

