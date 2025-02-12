Going to the Eagles Super Bowl parade? Read this survival guide from 2 fans who were at the 2018 celebration

About 1 million people are expected to pack South Broad Street and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the Eagles championship parade Friday. If you're one of them, make sure to plan for what will be a jubilant – and potentially overwhelming – day.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at the Sports Complex, heads north on Broad Street to City Hall, passes LOVE Park, and travels up the parkway to the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where team members will address the crowd around 2 p.m. Expect the streets near the parade route to be filled with people, particularly in Center City and near the art museum. Prepare for public transportation to be crowded, the weather to be chilly, and to do a lot of walking.

Your best bet is to make a solid itinerary for your day — leaving a little room for the unexpected, of course — and stick to it. Thankfully, we can help. What makes us qualified to offer advice, you may ask? Well, for starters, we were there in 2018 and learned some important dos and don'ts.

Here are a few factors to keep in mind when planning your parade day, from clothing to transportation to technology:

What to wear

Plan for cold weather. The National Weather Service is calling for sunny skies, with a high of 36 degrees and winds up to 30 mph. Think lots of layers, preferably in green and white, plus hats, earmuffs, scarves and gloves. Wear your Eagles jersey, sweatshirt or jacket on top, of course.

We cannot stress enough how important it is to wear good walking shoes. In 2018, one of us was stuck walking nearly 5 miles back to Saint Joseph's University's on City Avenue after struggling to find transportation. Hopefully, you won't be left walking for almost 2 hours after standing all day, but plan for the unexpected when it comes to choosing your parade outfit.

If your body runs cold, consider wearing two pairs of socks. We'd suggest bringing another pair in case you step in a puddle, because the ground might still be wet from this week's snow. Some hand and foot warmers could help keep you extra toasty.

If you're traveling light (which we don't recommend), go for a fanny pack or crossbody bag. If you're not, go for a backpack for good weight distribution. Make sure your bag has a little extra room in case you pick up a parade souvenir, like confetti or a T-shirt.

How to get to the parade

If you don't want to miss the start of the parade, or get stuck walking aimlessly afterward, then it's absolutely crucial to plan your travel to and from the parade. One of the most important tips, no matter how you're traveling there, is to arrive early. Make sure you know how long it takes to get to the parade from your home – and then allow for travel delays.

If you plan to take public transportation, SEPTA trains begin operating around 5 a.m; the first PATCO trains leave South Jersey around 6 a.m. SEPTA says fans' "best bets" are taking the Broad Street and Market-Frankford lines, which run every 6 to 8 minutes and are free all day. Together, the subway lines can accommodate 55,000 fans per hour.

Regional Rail is only running into Center City on Friday morning. In the afternoon, trains only are running outbound. Similarly, PATCO is offering express rides to Center City from four New Jersey stations in the morning, and will take passengers back to New Jersey in the afternoon.

Regional Rail riders should make sure to have their train tickets in advance, because stations aren't selling them Friday. PATCO stations are selling train tickets Friday, but expect long lines. Also, consider having someone drop you off at the station, because parking will be limited – and likely fill up quickly.

If you plan to drive, be aware of the various road closures in effect. This social media thread offers a few suggestions on where to park. Keep in mind, you'll probably be walking pretty far from your parking spot.

After the parade, expect to encounter huge crowds and lengthy travel delays – especially if you're attempting to leave immediately afterward. You may be better off heading to a bar or restaurant to let crowds disperse or leaving before the speeches.

What to bring

Along with cold-weather clothing and accessories, make sure your phone is fully charged. It would be beneficial to bring a portable charger, too. At least bring a regular phone charger in case your phone goes dead after using it all day.

That being said, be judicial with your phone use during the parade to keep it from getting damaged in the cold or dying prematurely. Take as many photos and videos as you want, but avoid trying to immediately send or post them to social media because that may unnecessarily deplete your battery. Wait to post that Instagram story until you're safely home. You also could bring a camera to snap pics, and a portable speaker to blast some tunes and keep the vibes high during the inevitable stretches of downtime.

Stock your bag with enough snacks and drinks to last you through the day. You don't want to be too hydrated, though, because it may be tough to push through the crowd to make it to a portable restroom. We've heard of people making all kinds of alternate arrangements for going to the bathroom, including wearing diapers. We have no comment on that – only you know how best to accommodate your bladder. Consider bringing a toilet paper roll in case the portable restrooms run out. Regardless, drinking water is a must. You don't want to pass out on Broad Street from dehydration!

If you're taking public transportation, take a screenshot or print out a map of your transit route. This will help you navigate the city if there's no cell service and you can't use Google Maps or phone a friend. And that brings us to the following:

Prepare for a lack of phone service

When the Birds won the Super Bowl in 2018, wireless companies added extra service, but many people in the thickest parts of the crowds still found their phones had no bars. You might be able to find some public wifi networks at coffee shops or large chains like Starbucks and McDonalds, but there's no guarantee they'll be able to accommodate everyone, either.

So, it's time to recall what our moms told us to do at the mall as kids: If you're going with a group, set a designated meeting space in case anyone gets separated. If you're staying at a friend's city apartment or a hotel after the parade, those would make good locations. Or, you could decide to meet at a train station, bar or restaurant.

Most importantly...

Stay safe and have fun! Here in Philadelphia, we know championships don't come around every season. So, make sure to live in the moment and take in the roaring celebrations whether you're on the Ben Franklin Parkway, at a movie theater or watching from home (or sneaking peeks of the livestream at work or school). And as always, GO BIRDS!