More Sports:

April 22, 2020

Philly sports teams release emotional video honoring city during coronavirus pandemic

Get ready to run through a brick wall after watching this video

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Sports Teams Coronavirus
Philly sports teams coronavirus video Screenshot via Twitter/@Eagles

Philly sports fans are going to be fired up after watching the video that the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and Sixers put together on Wednesday to honor the city.

There haven’t been any Philly sports to watch or cheer for over the last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s unclear at this point when Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and Sixers games will return.

But all four teams came together on Wednesday and released an emotional video on social media honoring the city and its residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video opens with scenes of a quiet Philadelphia, as residents have stayed home to help mitigate the spread of the virus across the city. The video also highlights and pays homage to the healthcare workers, nurses, doctors, first responders, and other essential workers who have been serving on the frontlines of the pandemic in Philly, as well as to the city’s fans who have come together by practicing social distancing and isolating at home.

The video also includes highlights of the four teams’ finest moments, which is sure to evoke positive memories among Philadelphians who are struggling without sports right now.

All in all, the video serves as a message of hope and inspiration, as the narrator says that Philadelphians “won’t break” and that “heart will lead us back together.”

“We don’t quit when we’ve had enough,” the narrator says. “We don’t hang up the gloves. We rise above. This is the City of Brotherly Love.”

You can watch the video below.

While it appears clear that sports will not return for a while due to the pandemic, and games with fans in attendance for an even longer period of time, the video is sure to serve as an uplifting reminder for fans that sports will come back at some point. As each day goes by, Philly fans get a day closer to returning to Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, or the Wells Fargo Center to cheer on their favorite teams.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Philly Sports Teams Coronavirus Philadelphia Sixers Phillies Eagles COVID-19 Flyers Video

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles 2020 NFL Draft board
042120HowieRoseman

Education

Philly's Masterman High School cracks top 20 in U.S., best in Pennsylvania
Masterman 2020 High School

Addiction

WHO urges restrictions on alcohol sales during COVID-19 pandemic
Alcohol use during COVID-19 Shutdown

Sixers

What would a 10-part documentary on 'The Process' look like?
042518_Hinkie_usat

DIY

Simple guide to DIY tie-dye at home
DIY tie dye

Food & Drink

Get free Insomnia Cookies when you order from these four local businesses
Insomnia cookies

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved