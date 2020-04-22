Philly sports teams release emotional video honoring city during coronavirus pandemic

There haven’t been any Philly sports to watch or cheer for over the last month due to the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s unclear at this point when Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, and Sixers games will return.

But all four teams came together on Wednesday and released an emotional video on social media honoring the city and its residents during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The video opens with scenes of a quiet Philadelphia, as residents have stayed home to help mitigate the spread of the virus across the city. The video also highlights and pays homage to the healthcare workers, nurses, doctors, first responders, and other essential workers who have been serving on the frontlines of the pandemic in Philly, as well as to the city’s fans who have come together by practicing social distancing and isolating at home.

The video also includes highlights of the four teams’ finest moments, which is sure to evoke positive memories among Philadelphians who are struggling without sports right now.

All in all, the video serves as a message of hope and inspiration, as the narrator says that Philadelphians “won’t break” and that “heart will lead us back together.”

“We don’t quit when we’ve had enough,” the narrator says. “We don’t hang up the gloves. We rise above. This is the City of Brotherly Love.”

You can watch the video below.

While it appears clear that sports will not return for a while due to the pandemic, and games with fans in attendance for an even longer period of time, the video is sure to serve as an uplifting reminder for fans that sports will come back at some point. As each day goes by, Philly fans get a day closer to returning to Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, or the Wells Fargo Center to cheer on their favorite teams.