October 03, 2025

Here's how much Phillies fans will pay to do the 9-9-9 challenge at the ballpark this postseason

A concession package of nine mini hot dogs and nine small beers is being sold at the South Philly Market in Citizens Bank Park.

By Michaela Althouse
The new 9-9-9 box at Citizens Bank Park includes nine mini hot dogs and nine small beers for fans to eat and drink during a game's nine innings — a play off the viral ballpark challenge.

For just over $50, Philadelphia Phillies fans can partake in an indulgent concession challenge during Red October at Citizens Bank Park. 

The 9-9-9 box, inspired by the viral 9-9-9 challenge, includes nine mini hot dogs and nine small beers. It is available at the South Philly Market in Section 128 for $54.99. 

The 9-9-9 challenge typically asks fans to drink one full-size beer and eat one hot dog per inning, however the box offers some relief — concession vendor Aramark describes the dogs as "bite-sized" and said the beers are "petite." The box itself also features a scoreboard for participants to track their progress. 

The 9-9-9 box appears to be a more affordable option for competitors, albeit a smaller one. It costs $4.99 for a standard hot dog and $11.79 for a small domestic beer at Citizens Bank Park, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer, making the total cost to complete a full-size challenge around $150. 

The contest isn't new, the Wall Street Journal reported that it's been in place for at least 10 years, but it saw a resurgence this summer on TikTok and Instagram. The idea is a marathon, not a sprint, and online videos often show fans with regrets later in the game or getting sick halfway through. 

The mishaps haven't stopped Philadelphians from giving it a try. In August, a Los Angeles NBC affiliate reported that 4,868 Phillies fans had attempted to complete the 9-9-9 challenge, the most of any team's fans in the league. The New York Yankees came in second at 4,586 and the L.A. Dodgers ranked third at 4,028 attempts. 

Challengers also have a little less time to complete the task after the MLB added a pitching clock in 2023, which now limits the time between pitches to 15 seconds when the bases are empty and 18 seconds when there's at least one runner on. 

Michaela Althouse
