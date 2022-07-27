Phillies somehow salvage series against Braves as playoff push continues

The Phillies can be just maddening.

After heading into the All-Star Break riding high from an impressive sweep of the Marlins — a team the Phils annually falter against — Philadelphia dropped three in a row to the lowly Cubs and things appeared to be falling off the rails.

However, thanks to potent hitting from the bottom of the order and adequate pitching, the Phillies pulled off a 2-1 series win against the division rival Braves to stay on pace for the final NL Wild Card spot.

Before we turn the page to the next series, here are a few things we couldn't help but notice from their three-game dalliance with Atlanta:

• This streaky thing has to end. It's just a lot for fans to be riding high and a few days later refusing to tune in in disgust.



Here's what we mean:

Streak Opponents Run diff 3 losses (7/22-24) Cubs -18 3 wins (7/15-17) Marlins +15 4 losses (7/10-13) Blue Jays, Cardinals -13 3 wins (7/7-9) Nationals, Cardinals +5





Prior to the four aforementioned streaks, the Phillies found themselves within seven games of the Mets in the NL East, the closest they've been since May. Catching the Mets is all but impossible, but they did hold the Wild Card spot in their hands heading into the All-Star break before the Cubs series put them slightly behind the eight-ball.

With the struggling Pirates next on the docket in Pittsburgh for four games starting Thursday, fans surely hope the newest streak has already begun.

• Is Alec Bohm the Phillies best hitter right now?

Bohm had seven base hits in the series against the Braves, all hitting in the bottom of the order. He has a 12-game hitting streak going.

"There's nothing really complex going on," Bohm told NBCSP after Wednesday's win. "The timing is just right and good things happen."

He's also become a reliable defender after being dreadful at the hot corner last season.

"For me, it's just trying to contribute any way I can," he continued. "If I am 0-for-4 out there I can change the game on defense. As a baseball player, my mind has kind of grown a little bit."

Perhaps it's time to be less concerned with his lack of power (he has just six homers out of 98 hits this season) and put him somewhere at the top of the order where he can potentially do more damage?