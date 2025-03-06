Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, Gabriel Rincones Jr. highlight Phillies' Spring Breakout roster

Top Phillies prospects Aidan Miller, Justin Crawford, and the spring's emerging star Gabriel Rincones Jr. will all take the field together for the second annual edition of the MLB's Spring Breakout showcase.

The Phillies prospects will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates' prospects on March 14 at the Phils' home BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater.

The Phillies' prospect roster:

Righthander Andrew Painter, the top farm arm and No. 1 prospect in the Phillies' system, was included on the roster, but per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki , he won't be pitching in the exhibition as he's still rehabbing his way back from Tommy John surgery.

On Tuesday, the Phillies re-assigned Miller and Crawford back to minor league camp, but not before they got mixed in a bit with the major leaguers and with Crawford slashing a few hits as a show of promise. Miller (a shortstop) and Crawford (an outfielder) are generally viewed, though, as needing another year or two to develop.

Rincones, an outfielder and third-round draft pick from 2022, however, came into the spring and almost suddenly started making a case for a roster spot. He's been batting .250 with three home runs and a 1.181 OPS so far.

You'll be able to catch those three, along with the other notable Phillies prospects, via a live stream of the game on MLB.TV or with a broadcast on NBC Sports Philadelphia+ and MLB Network.

