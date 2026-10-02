This era of the Phillies feels like it's over

Ryan Howard twisted uncomfortably out of the batter's box, then crumpled just a few steps down the first-base line as the St. Louis Cardinals rushed toward the mound to celebrate.

An October-fueled Citizens Bank Park fell silent.

The Phillies had lost Game 5 of the 2011 NLDS, and suddenly, shockingly, their all-in chase after another World Series title was over.

Roy Halladay, with his last bit of true greatness, tossed a one-run gem that should've been enough of a chance, and yet was nullified by an even more brilliant complete game from Chris Carpenter, who made a Philadelphia lineup flush with high-profile bats look entirely pedestrian.

And then there was Howard at the end, the star slugger who was left lying there in the grass as the Phillies' grand ambitions all came crashing down.

No one wanted to say it out loud at the time. Maybe they just couldn't bring themselves to fully accept it just yet. But that image has since been permanently etched into the minds of every Phillies fan who witnessed it, because deep down, everyone knew right then and there: A golden era of Phillies baseball was over.

One by one, the generation defined by Howard, Jimmy Rollins, Chase Utley, Cole Hamels, that second-ever World Championship in 2008, and then Halladay, Cliff Lee, and any other big name that the organization could get its hands on in the pursuit of one more, faded.

Those Phillies were never competitive again.

Bryce Harper whiffed on a low and way, way away slider from Chris Sale that he never had a prayer of hitting, and that Drake Baldwin, behind the plate, never had a prayer of catching.

Harper, slowly and totally unaware, bent down to take his shin guard off, thinking it was strike three and that the inning was over. He never saw the ball spike past Baldwin in the dirt, and go rolling to the backstop. By the time he realized, all he gave was a disinterested jog up the first base line, which did finally end the eighth inning from Baldwin having the time to recover for the throw up to the base.

John Kruk: "RUN!"



Bryce Harper was slow to get out of the box, not realizing strike three had gotten away.



(Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/GRcx3VGWtQ — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) October 2, 2026

The Phillies were down, 6-2, in the deciding Game 3 of the 2026 NL Wild Card series, on the road against the rival Atlanta Braves.

They still had three outs of life left, but everyone watching knew full well – and probably had no hesitation admitting this time, just shy of 15 years later – that another playoff era of Phillies baseball was over.

And once this club does get back to South Philadelphia, there will be no World Series pennant to look up at in center field and over Ashburn Alley.

The closest this generation ever got was that first breakout run that burnt out against the Astros in 2022.

They only ever got further away from it from there, and now might be all out of chances.

The Phillies stood in the visiting clubhouse, and interim manager Don Mattingly sat at the press conference dais.

No one spoke with any certainties.

Mattingly, who took over midseason for Rob Thomson, talked around whether he wanted to come back and how he felt about the decision the Phillies will have to make this winter for whoever their next full-time manager is going to be.

"It's not the time to talk about anything like that," Mattingly said. "...I want the Phillies to do what they need to do."

Granted, anything shy of a World Series always seemed to point toward him not staying.

Alec Bohm, the first-round and homegrown infielder who was good but always had better expected of him, is now headed for free agency and didn't want to talk about what his future held either.

Trea Turner, who certainly will be back just by the nature of his enormous 11-year, $300 million contract, knows he can't with another season like this one, where his numbers at the plate are low and where you can never be fully confident that he'll properly field the baseball. That can't cut it.

"[I] got a lot of work to do," Turner said.

And then there was Harper, who didn't have much to offer either, save for one definitive statement.

"I'd imagine this team's gonna look a lot different next year," said Harper, "with the guys that are kind of leaving this clubhouse. We'll see."

If there even is a next year for baseball.

Either way, it does feel like this team has to be.

The next few weeks are undoubtedly going to put the Phillies and everyone responsible for their current construction up to harsh scrutiny, amid a fan base that, really, got tired of them two postseason failures ago.

Charles LeClaire/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Dave Dombrowski's decisions have only led the Phillies backwards for the past several years.

Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies' president of baseball operations, will have the most to answer for, after he repeatedly ran it back with an aging core, failed once again to put together a competent bullpen, and ended this season with none of his trade deadline acquisitions on the postseason roster, all while presiding over a barren-looking farm system.

Hitting coach Kevin Long, who has long been immune from any other shifts in the dugout staff around him, has to face the music here, too, after the Phillies continued to have a collectively abysmal approach at the plate – outside of a month – and after seeing nearly all of the Phils' batters either plateau, regress, or in the case of Luis Arráez, to see a perennial .300-plus hitter suddenly drop well below that line the second he put on a red-pinstriped uniform.

And then there's Harper, the big face of an era that kept falling short and now might not even be good enough to get there to begin with anymore.

All offseason and into spring training, it was clear he was miffed by Dombrowski openly questioning to the press last fall whether he could be "elite" anymore.

Harper said back in February that it wasn't something to motivate him, but he made it obvious, too, that those remarks stuck in his craw.

And he would go on to put up solid numbers, and yeah, he even had his heroics in a Game 2 that kept the Phillies alive for another day.

But now they're done. This era might be done, and with its end forever tied to that moment of Harper leisurely taking his shin guard off at the plate, not knowing the ball went rolling, and by the time he did, not having enough care to even try to fully run it out.

It felt a lot like Ryan Howard 15 years ago. It felt like an era was over.

This one, though, might be a bit more bitter.

*QUOTES SOURCE: NBC Sports Philadelphia on YouTube

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