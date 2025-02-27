Phillies season preview: Is this the best rotation in baseball?

The pressure is on. After two straight playoff implosions in 2023 and 2024 — following a World Series loss in 2022 — the Phillies are running it back and are hoping to prove that their highly paid and highly talented roster has what it takes to be champions.

Philly will enter 2025 with the fourth-best World Series odds, behind the juggernaut Dodgers, Yankees and division rival Braves. They are tied with another rival in the Mets (at +1100 via FanDuel).

The NL East will be a fierce division this summer, but the Phillies believe they have what it takes to defend that title.

As we do every season, as players work out and play exhibition games in Clearwater, we'll check in and tell you the prognosis and expectations for every position.

Today's look is at what truly may be the best rotation in baseball...

Scouting report

The 2024 season was a return to a Four Aces format for the Phillies' rotation. They had the best group of top-four arms in the sport. Zack Wheeler was robbed of his overdue NL Cy Young Award while Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez each received their first All-Star nods. Aaron Nola held his own, too.

Here were their numbers from the Phils' NL East-winning season:

Player Innings ERA Ks/9 Wheeler 200.0 2.57 10.1 Sánchez 181.2 3.32 7.6 Suárez 150.2 3.46 8.7 Nola 199.1 3.57 8.9



Not too shabby!

The Phillies continuously ran into trouble with whatever pitcher they trotted out there for the No. 5 starter. Taijuan Walker infamously struggled with a gross 7.10 ERA in 19 appearances amongst the other pitchers who could not make it work out there on the mound. Former Marlins lefty Jesús Luzardo is in tow now and will likely be the No. 5 guy in 2025. His numbers are nothing to brag about, but for a rotation spot that was downright chaotic at times in 2024, the Phillies will take mere competency from that hurler given the immense talent and success of their top-four arms.

2025 Projections

Here's a look at the Phillies' five starters' 2025 statistical projections via baseball-reference:

Player Innings ERA Ks/9 Wheeler 179.0 3.22 9.6 Sánchez 158.0 3.59 8.1 Suárez 148.0 3.77 8.5 Nola 179.0 3.87 9.1 Luzardo 111.0 3.97 9.5



Another dominant turn in 2025 for these aces is in the cards, horrific pun intended.

Depth and future

The impending arrival of prized prospect Andrew Painter is the biggest in-season boost the Fightins could have this summer. Painter is currently MLB.com's No. 8 prospect and while injuries derailed his 2024 campaign, he is still destined for great things.

The sooner Painter can come aboard, the better for the Phils' playoff push. Even when rotations shrink come the postseason, using Painter as a weapon out of the bullpen could be a shrewd 2008 David Price-style move.

Beyond Painter, there's Mick Abel. He was MLB.com's No. 64 prospect going into last year, but a brutal season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley was a bit of a setback. In 108.2 innings of work, Abel had a 6.46 ERA. He's not big leagues ready quite yet after that performance, but it would be foolish to give up on the hopes of a successful MLB career from him at this juncture.

Phillies season preview

C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | DH | OF | SP | RP | Bench

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus