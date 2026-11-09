Phillies invite fans to Sleep Out at Citizens Bank Park to help youth experiencing homelessness

For one night in November, the outfield at Citizens Bank Park will become a place to sleep rather than play baseball, as people come together to support young people experiencing homelessness.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Covenant House Pennsylvania are inviting people to participate in Sleep Out at the Ballpark on Thursday, Nov. 19. Participants will give up their beds for a night to raise money and awareness for young people who don't have a safe, stable place to live.

The event offers a different kind of experience at the home of the Phillies. Participants will hear from current and former Covenant House residents about their experiences with homelessness and the challenges of finding stability. They'll also learn about the organization's work and ways to support young people facing housing insecurity.

As the evening continues, participants will settle in for the night at the ballpark, sleeping on the outfield grass if weather permits. Space on the field is limited to the first 500 qualifying participants, with the stadium's main concourse available as an alternative.

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The Phillies will also be part of the evening. The Phillie Phanatic, longtime public address announcer Dan Baker and Phillies Wall of Famers Larry Bowa and Ed Wade are expected to attend, along with former player Milt Thompson and members of the Phillies Ballgirls.

Last year's inaugural Sleep Out at Citizens Bank Park raised more than $1.1 million for Covenant House Pennsylvania. Organizers hope to raise $1.5 million this year to support the nonprofit's shelter, healthcare, education, job training and housing services. Since opening in 1999, Covenant House Pennsylvania has served more than 57,000 young people, according to the Phillies.

The Philadelphia gathering is part of Covenant House's international Sleep Out movement, which will bring people together in 20 cities this November, including at Yankee Stadium, MetLife Stadium and Gillette Stadium.

The event begins at 6 p.m. Thursday and concludes at 6 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Participants must be at least 13 years old, with those younger than 18 accompanied by a parent or guardian. Fundraising minimums are $250 for ages 13-24 and $500 for adults 25 and older. Covenant House provides fundraising coaches and online resources to help participants reach their goals.

Participants who meet their fundraising goals will also receive two tickets to a future Phillies home game, while those who raise more than $1,000 will receive four. Tickets will be available for select games, with dates to be announced.

People who cannot attend can still support the effort by donating to Covenant House or contributing to a participant's fundraising campaign.

Registration and additional information are available through Covenant House Pennsylvania's Sleep Out at the Ballpark website.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 19-Friday, Nov. 20, 2026

Time: 6 p.m.-6 a.m.

Location: Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, PA 19148

Organizers: Philadelphia Phillies and Covenant House Pennsylvania

Participation: Ages 13 and older; participants younger than 18 must attend with a parent or guardian

Fundraising minimums: $250 for ages 13-24; $500 for ages 25 and older

Experience: Overnight sleep-out at the ballpark, with outfield sleeping weather permitting, personal stories, advocacy discussions and Phillies appearances

Registration: Sleep Out at the Ballpark

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