Philly Bookstore Crawl returns this weekend with more than 50 participating locations

Book lovers can spend Saturday exploring independent shops during the fourth Philly Bookstore Crawl.

The Aug. 22 event stretches across Philadelphia, its suburbs, South Jersey and Wilmington. There is no designated starting point or route. Participants can check the crawl’s interactive map, choose a few destinations and plan their own day.

Each location is planning its own activities or promotions. Depending on where they stop, shoppers may find author signings, discounts, raffles, storytimes, tarot readings, live music or limited-edition merchandise.

A Novel Idea on East Passyunk Avenue will hold author signings, tarot readings and giveaways. Molly’s Books & Records in the Italian Market is planning a small-press and poetry fair, and Giovanni’s Room in Center City will feature guest vendors and live music.

There are plenty of book deals in the mix, too. Partners and Son will hold a 50% off sale and offer comic book grab bags. Binding Agents is planning cookbook giveaways, a raffle and a prize wheel, while Bindlestiff Books will discount children’s picture and chapter books and welcome author Warren Basla for a signing.

Families can find storytimes and children’s authors at several locations. Bookish Notions in Media will hold a morning storytime and an afternoon signing with young adult author Lindsey Olsson. Celia Bookshop in Swarthmore is planning a storytime, face painting and author appearances, while Children’s Book World in Haverford will feature several visiting authors.

The crawl reaches from neighborhoods including Fishtown, Germantown and West Philadelphia to communities such as Phoenixville, Doylestown, Haddonfield, Collingswood and Wilmington.

The complete lineup, individual schedules and interactive map are available at PhillyBookstoreCrawl.com.

The Philly Bookstore Crawl

Saturday, Aug. 22 | Hours vary by location

More than 50 locations across Philadelphia and the surrounding region

No required starting point or route



This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.