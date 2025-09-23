In absence of Restaurant Week, this Philly chef is offering prix fixe dinners at his establishments

Six Philadelphia restaurants helmed by chef Townsend Wentz are hosting a mini Restaurant Week, offering prix fixe, three-course meals for $45 through Sunday.

The promotion is available at the French restaurant Townsend in East Passyunk, French bistro Caribou Café in Midtown Village, Italian seafood spot Oltremare in Rittenhouse, pasta BYOB A Mano in Fairmount and Spanish tapas bar Oloroso and its adjacent gastropub the Hayes in Midtown Village.

The meals each include an appetizer, entree and dessert, and the menus include a few options per course. At Townsend, diners can choose between beef tartare, broiled oysters or a pumpkin bisque for the first course, coq au vin or pan-seared branzino for the second and a chocolate soufflé or creme brûlée for the third. At Caribou Café, the first-course options are butternut squash tarte tartine, pâté de campagne or French onion soup gratinée. The second course offers steak frites or seared Faroe Island salmon, and the third course is a choice between créme brûlée, chocolate olive oil cake or crêpes suzette.

Reservations are available via Resy.

Wentz, who studied chemistry and biology at Rutgers University, previously worked under Chef Jean-Marie Lacroix at the Fountain at the Four Seasons and then Lacroix at the Rittenhouse. In 2014, he opened Townsend in East Passyunk, and was nominated the following year for a James Beard Award for best new restaurant.

For the past 20 years, the Center City District has hosted a Restaurant Week in September with deals at eateries such as Bud & Marilyn's, Osteria and Gran Caffe L'Aquila. Earlier this month, the Center City District said it was pulling the plug on the fall iteration to focus on its winter one due to finite staff and resources.