Philly takes a lead role in two recent shows. Here's how to stream them

Philly isn't just the birthplace of American democracy or Girl Scout Cookie sales. As of last week, it also can claim the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time — spiritually, at least.

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" may be mostly shot in L.A., but its record is a hometown win for the city that inspired it. Fans can join the comedy on its victory lap by tuning into its historic 18th season, airing now through the fall. And if they're craving still more Gritty representation, there's the latest season of "Reacher," which actually filmed here last summer.

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Montgomery County also has a minor role in a romantic drama coming to Paramount+. Here's how to watch them all:

'Always Sunny'

The last season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" ended with Frank finding love on "The Golden Bachelor." (It was surprisingly sweet?) But in its Season 18 opener, the show does the only responsible thing it can do: kill off Frank's bride at the altar. The incident leaves Dennis and Dee scrambling to claim their almost-stepmom's money and the gang going on plenty of unrelated misadventures. These new episodes may not pack quite the same punch as the sitcom's earlier outings, but these degenerates are always a good hang. New installments air Mondays on FX, and stream on Hulu the next day.

'Reacher'

Is Jack Reacher a secret op for Visit Philadelphia? Because in the newest season of "Reacher," the military-trained drifter devours the city's culture — sometimes quite literally. Reacher pounds cheesesteaks and dodges cops at Parc while trying to unravel a conspiracy he stumbled into on SEPTA in Season 4. Natives will have plenty of fun distinguishing the set from the real city and plotting the impossible paths the characters travel. But Reacher seems sincere in his love of Philadelphia, even if the big guy is moving onto a new scene next season. The current one is still airing on Prime, with new episodes debuting Wednesdays.

'Blue Valentine'

Speaking of stuff shot in the Philly region, "Blue Valentine" used a space-themed fantasy suite at the Radisson Valley Forge as the backdrop for Cindy (Michelle Williams) and Dean (Ryan Gosling)'s last-ditch effort to save their marriage. The 2010 drama, coming to Paramount+ on Sunday, is a feel-bad mediation on love gone wrong that switches back and forth between the couple's adorable early courtship and miserable present day. Watch at your own (emotional) risk.

'M3GAN'

The demonic robo-doll in "M3GAN" was not made or manufactured in Philadelphia. She doesn't terrorize the collar counties, either. But the campy horror flick is now available on Netflix, and recommended for all regions.

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