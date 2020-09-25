Foggy Philly skyline captured in mesmerizing time-lapse video

Center City's skyscrapers were swept up in a rolling fog on Friday morning that made for a beautiful sunrise. The skyline looked like something out of "Gulliver's Travels" or the Cloud City from "Star Wars."

Videos and photos of the sunrise were captured by 6ABC's Chopper 6 and some residents who were lucky enough to get a close-up view.

From the ground, others observed dense fog and gave drivers a heads up to be careful.

With visibility reduced to zero in some parts of the city, the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory that ended at 10 a.m.

By Friday afternoon, some of the cloud cover is expected to clear and give way to sunny skies.

Here's a look at the weekend forecast in Philadelphia.