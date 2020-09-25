Foggy Philly skyline captured in mesmerizing time-lapse video

September 25, 2020
Center City's skyscrapers were swept up in a rolling fog on Friday morning that made for a beautiful sunrise. The skyline looked like something out of "Gulliver's Travels" or the Cloud City from "Star Wars."
Videos and photos of the sunrise were captured by 6ABC's Chopper 6 and some residents who were lucky enough to get a close-up view.
Thick blanket of fog over the #Philly skyline this morning - sunrise (Time lapse from @6abc ) #weather #fog #PAwx #Phillywx #Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/DXjEdj3ELb— AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) September 25, 2020
Nice depiction of fog across Philadelphia this morning in a photo by @karenrogers6abc of the Philly Skyline. The Comcast Tower on the left is 1,121 feet tall. Not a bad forecast by the ARW on the right! #PAwx #NJwx #PhillyWx pic.twitter.com/XyuJDVEclk— Trent Davis ⚡️ (@TstormTrent) September 25, 2020
Looking down from high atop the Comcast Center at a sea of THICK FOG! @NBCPhiladelphia— Bill Henley (@BillHenleyUSA) September 25, 2020
@Telemundo62
@comcast pic.twitter.com/eoy04MChud
What an amazing shot of the skyline. You can clearly see the fog that is reducing visibility to near zero in some spots this morning. You can also see the sun rising. We'll see some sun mixing with the clouds today. @6abc pic.twitter.com/TqZ1F18GeG— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) September 25, 2020
@MPetersonWx @jimdonovancbs3 the fog in thick in N.E Philadelphia, pa. 19115 just got back from @Wawa 😊 #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/50sJ377tq7— john madden (@Jmadden98John) September 25, 2020
Fog & Fall come to Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/I8HVjnWnRP— Patty (@notyohousemom) September 25, 2020
Areas of fog have developed across the region and should persist through mid morning. If you are driving this morning, please exercise caution for rapidly changing visibility. #mdwx #pawx #dewx #njwx pic.twitter.com/d6ZgzqlkMF— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) September 25, 2020
Here's a look at the weekend forecast in Philadelphia.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Friday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Patchy fog between midnight and 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday night: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.