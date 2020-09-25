More News:

Foggy Philly skyline captured in mesmerizing time-lapse video

Friday's sunrise was a majestic and eerie scene

Fog Philly Skyline Source/6ABC

6ABC's Chopper 6 captured a foggy sunrise in Center City, Philadelphia, on Sept. 25, 2020.

Center City's skyscrapers were swept up in a rolling fog on Friday morning that made for a beautiful sunrise. The skyline looked like something out of "Gulliver's Travels" or the Cloud City from "Star Wars." 

Videos and photos of the sunrise were captured by 6ABC's Chopper 6 and some residents who were lucky enough to get a close-up view.

From the ground, others observed dense fog and gave drivers a heads up to be careful. 

With visibility reduced to zero in some parts of the city, the National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory that ended at 10 a.m. 

By Friday afternoon, some of the cloud cover is expected to clear and give way to sunny skies. 

Here's a look at the weekend forecast in Philadelphia. 

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees. Calm winds  around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: A chance of showers, mainly after 3 a.m. Patchy fog between midnight and 3 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 81 degrees. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

