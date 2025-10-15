Phils 1B Bryce Harper is a candidate to win his first Gold Glove

Bryce Harper still hasn't delivered the Phillies their first World Series trophy since 2008, but he has been an All Star and won an MVP in Philadelphia and could be headed for more hardware.

The Phillies' first baseman was among the National League finalists for Gold Glove awards, announced Wednesday by Rawlings.



Harper's competition for the award are Braves first baseman Matt Olson, a two-time Gold Glover whose last came in 2019 in the American League with the A's, and Reds first baseman Spencer Steer, who also has never won a Gold Glove.

Harper just wrapped up his second season of playing predominantly first base after starting his career as an outfielder for both the Washington Nationals and for his first three years with the Phillies until elbow surgery precipitated his move to first base in 2023.

This year, Harper made just two errors in 130 games at first base but didn't perform as well in some of the advanced analytical categories.

Olson led the majors in defensive runs saved, with 17, according to Fielding Bible. Steer finished tied for third, with eight. Harper finished with minus-3.

Harper is the lone Phillie to get consideration for a Gold Glove. Catcher J.T. Realmuto, who has won two and is widely viewed as one of the game's best backstops and toughest to steal against, hasn't won a Gold Glove since 2022.

Left-handed starters Ranger Suárez and Cristopher Sánchez are also considered two of the league's better fielders at their position, though neither has won a Gold Glove.

The last Phillie to secure a Gold Glove was right-handed starter Zack Wheeler, in 2023.

