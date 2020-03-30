More Sports:

March 30, 2020

Podcast: What are the Eagles doing at receiver, and is Alshon Jeffery returning?

By Jimmy Kempski
PhillyVoice Staff
In BGN Radio episode No. 113, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation and I mainly focused on the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receivers and defensive backs. Here's what we discussed.

• What the hell is going on at WR?

• Robby Anderson, Breshad Perriman, Demarcus Robinson, all gone.

• Top remaining free agent WRs: Paul Richardson, Rashard Higgins, Taylor Gabriel, Marcus Johnson.

• Howie Roseman says the team is higher on the position than fans are. Are they really relying on the draft? And Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson?

• What does the 2020 secondary configuration look like after the NR-C signing? 

• People are really talking themselves into Sidney Jones again?

My apologies for no timestamps this episode. I've been serving as my daughter's teacher all day, and I have a new respect for that profession.

Listen below! And here's the iTunes link. Rate review subscribe, etc.


