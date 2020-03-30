Podcast: What are the Eagles doing at receiver, and is Alshon Jeffery returning?

March 30, 2020
In BGN Radio episode No. 113, Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation and I mainly focused on the Philadelphia Eagles' wide receivers and defensive backs. Here's what we discussed.
• What the hell is going on at WR?
• Robby Anderson, Breshad Perriman, Demarcus Robinson, all gone.
• Top remaining free agent WRs: Paul Richardson, Rashard Higgins, Taylor Gabriel, Marcus Johnson.
• Howie Roseman says the team is higher on the position than fans are. Are they really relying on the draft? And Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson?
• What does the 2020 secondary configuration look like after the NR-C signing?
• People are really talking themselves into Sidney Jones again?
My apologies for no timestamps this episode. I've been serving as my daughter's teacher all day, and I have a new respect for that profession.
