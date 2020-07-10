More Health:

July 10, 2020

Pregnant women may pass COVID-19 to their unborn babies, small study says

Researchers stress findings are preliminary

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health COVID-19
COVID-19 transmission pregnancy Thiago Borges/Pexels.com

Pregnant women may be able to transmit the coronavirus to their unborn babies, a new study suggests.

Additional evidence suggests that in utero transmission of COVID-19 is possible. 

Researchers found the coronavirus and antibodies against it in the placentas, umbilical cords, vaginas and breast milk of some pregnant, infected women. 

The small, Italian study involved 31 women who gave birth in March and April after testing positive for COVID-19. Researchers released preliminary findings Thursday ahead of a one-day, worldwide conference on COVID-19. 

Only two of the babies were born with COVID-19 – and those cases were mild. Both babies recovered. One of them tested negative two days after birth, suggesting it already may have been producing antibodies against the coronavirus in the womb. 

Previous studies conducted by Chinese researchers have shown that in utero transmission may be possible, though some doctors have suggested the virus was transmitted during or after birth. But other viruses – including HIV and Zika – can be transmitted in the womb.  

The Italian study adds to evidence to this possibility, but the researchers stressed that their findings are preliminary and more research is needed. 

"This is about raising awareness, to induce people not to underestimate this issue," lead author Dr. Claudio Fenizia, an immunology specialist at the University of Milan, told The Telegraph. "Two out of 31 is not that low – it is 6%, and if you consider the total number of infected pregnant women, that is quite a lot. It's a ringing bell, but that's all at the moment."

Fenizia said it is too early to change guidelines for pregnant women and mothers of newborn babies.

Diana W. Bianchi, the director of the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, told The Washington Post that the results are inconclusive. 

She said it is hard to determine whether a child was contaminated by bodily fluids from an infected mother during delivery. 

Researchers found the coronavirus in one woman's breast milk, one vagina, one placenta and one umbilical cord. They found antibodies in nine umbilical cords and one woman's breast milk. 

Dr. Anton Pozniak, a virus expert at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, told the Associated Press that the implications of the study "have to be worked out." He noted that children under age 3 rarely experience severe COVID-19 cases. 

"I would suspect that even if there was transmission to babies, it was not harmful."

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health COVID-19 Philadelphia Pregnancy Research Coronavirus Mothers Infants Studies Babies

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Former Eagle Chris Long is right: It's 'not in vogue' to denounce anti-Semitism amid DeSean Jackson controversy
Jackson Long Anti-Semitism

Crime

South Jersey teacher arrested for alleged sexual relationship with student
Rancocas Valley high school teacher

Prevention

Philly launches face-mask media campaign to unite city against COVID-19
COVID-19 Mask Campaign

Phillies

Report: Phillies likely to let star catcher J.T. Realmuto test free agency
JT-Realmuto_022420_usat

Authors

Pulitzer Prize winner Colson Whitehead cancels reading at Free Library of Philadelphia
colson whitehead author cancel

Entertainment

Parking Lot Social, a drive-in experience, coming to Philly's Navy Yard
The Parking Lot Social

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved