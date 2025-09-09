Report: Eagles RB Will Shipley sustained broken rib vs. Cowboys

As if losing fullback Ben VanSumeren for the season to a torn patellar tendon on the opening kickoff against Dallas wasn't enough, the Eagles also have to deal with an injury to another running back.

Second-year pro Will Shipley sustained a broken rib against in Thursday night's season opener at the Linc, according to a report from longtime Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn, who's also with Inside The Birds.

Per Gunn, Shipley's injury coincides with the team's recent trade for Jags running back Tank Bigsby:

A broken rib – or ribs – can take a while to heal from, up to several weeks depending on the severity. The Eagles haven't given any injury updates and the first injury report for their game Sunday against the Chiefs isn't due until after Wednesday's practice.

Shipley was the No. 2 behind Saquon Barkley, but was expected to add some pass-catching chops as a change-of-pace back, like the role Kenneth Gainwell occupied the past few years. He was also the team's kick returner, and had returned a kickoff 12 yards against the Cowboys before his injury, to go along with three carries, one of which went 20 yards.

Shipley's departure left A.J. Dillon as the only backup behind Barkley, and but Dillon isn't much of a pass-catching threat and hasn't returned kickoffs in his NFL tenure – hence the trade for Bigsby, who the Eagles gave up multiple draft picks to attain from Jacksonville despite the fact that Bigsby had sunk down low on the Jags' RB totem pole.

After scant usage as a rookie, the 2023 third-round pick from Auburn rushed for 766 yards last year and averaged 4.6 yards per carry while also returning six kickoffs and averaging 32.5 yards per return. He returned a kickoff 20 yards Sunday in the Jags' win over the Panthers but amassed just 12 rushing yards on five carries as Travis Etienne took the majority of carries. Last year, Bigsby returned a kickoff 41 yards for Jacksonville against the Eagles.

The new dynamic kickoff return rules should benefit standout returners like Bigsby, but the lingering question for the Eagles is who will replace Shipley as the pass-catching back. Bigsby has just eight career receptions.

The Eagles did use Kylen Granson against Dallas in a hybrid fullback/H-back/tight end role, which could possibly help the offense while Shipley remains out.

SIGN UP HERE to receive PhillyVoice's Sports newsletters.

Follow Geoff on Twitter/X: @geoffpmosher

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports