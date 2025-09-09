Checking in on recent former Eagles: Should they be missing Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers or Mekhi Becton?

There is a lot of roster turnover in the NFL, and the Eagles were not shy about making changes to their Super Bowl champion team as they turned the page this past spring and summer.

They allowed some key players to walk and replenished with 10 players taken in the NFL draft (though they didn't all make the team out of training camp). They also made a bevy of depth trades and free agent signings, making very few flashy moves of any kind.

Of 68 players who appeared on the roster at some point last season 29 found new homes, retired or remain free agents through one week of the 2025 NFL season. Which means this newest version of the Eagles has 43% new faces on it.

Did the front office and Howie Roseman get it right? Letting Isaiah Rodgers, Milton Williams, Josh Sweat and Darius Slay walk were bold decisions. So was trading away C.J. Gardner Johnson.

Because Philadelphia is a city that loves to overreact and lament over what could have been, we decided to throw together a quick look at how some recent former Eagles from their title-winning team fared in Week 1 with their new squads.

Isaiah Rodgers, CB, Vikings

With the Eagles struggling to find a CB2 to start opposite Quinyon Mitchell, many fans are frustrated that the team let speedster Rodgers walk last season. The 27-year-old signed a 2-year, $15 million (with $8 million guaranteed) with Minnesota this offseason, where he started and played every defensive snap in Week 1. In addition to tallying five tackles he helped the limit the Bears to just 144 passing yards in a win in prime time. It seems clear that Rodgers would be an upgrade over Kelee Ringo and Adoree Jackson, each of whom struggled against the Cowboys.

Darius Slay, CB, Steelers

Big Play Slay had an up and down game for the Steelers on Sunday — as he often did in Philly — giving up at least one touchdown at corner against the Jets:

He did make a few plays on the positive side, too, including solid coverage on a key two-point attempt. Slay is 34 and earning $10 million this year. The Eagles decided to get younger and spend elsewhere.

Milton Williams, DT, Patriots

Williams wasn't bad in his New England debut, hitting the QB twice and collecting a tackle for loss amongst four total tackles. For $104 million over four seasons he'll have to do a lot more of that to be worth the sizable investment.

Mekhi Becton, OG, Chargers

Becton was a spectacular reclamation project for the Eagles last season, starting at right guard and impressing enough to earn a two year, $20 million deal in L.A. as the Eagles looked to replace their fifth offensive linemen from within. Becton played 75% of snaps with the Chargers Sunday, getting flagged once for a false start.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson, S, Texans

CJGJ was traded, shockingly, this offseason — though he likely would have been cut — to Houston, where he played all 60 defensive snaps in Week 1. He had four tackles in the game and, according to pro football reference, had a pretty sluggish day in coverage allowing four receptions and earning a 41.5 coverage grade from Pro Football Focus.