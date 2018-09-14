More News:

September 14, 2018

Renderings show plans for 48-story tower on Rittenhouse Square

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Apartments
Laurel Main Source/Southern Land Company

Rendering of The Laurel, a 48-story ultra-luxury apartment tower at 1911 Walnut Street in Center City Philadelphia. The project will occupant the last remaining vacant parcel on Center City's ritzy Rittenhouse Square.

Rittenhouse Square's last remaining undeveloped parcel is shaping up to be the Center City park's most extravagant project yet.

The Laurel, a 48-story ultra-luxury apartment tower, broke ground on Thursday after years of revisions to the design at 1911 Walnut St.

Southern Land Company, the Nashville-based developer that acquired the property in 2015, revealed dazzling renderings of the $300 million tower, which will become the tallest all-residential building in Philadelphia when completed.

“We are thrilled to celebrate this milestone with many of our city and community partners, with whom we have worked closely to make this project a reality,” said Dustin Downey, senior vice president of multifamily development at Southern Land Company. “As the last undeveloped parcel on Rittenhouse Square, we spared no expense to ensure it will surpass everyone’s expectations when it comes to design, amenities and service for our future residents.”

Lobby laurelSource/Southern Land Company

Rendering of lobby at The Laurel.

Working with community members, the developers ensured that the project will preserve the adjoining historic Warwick Apartments and Rittenhouse Coffee Shop.

The Laurel's updated plan will feature 74 condominiums with a mix of short- and long-term residences with separate lobbies and entrances. Another 24,000 square feet of high end retail will wrap around Walnut, Sansom and 20th streets.

Laurel apartmentSource/Southern Land Company

Rendering of apartment at The Laurel.

"Southern Land Company is redefining urban, luxury living in Philadelphia with The Laurel,” said Clara Wineberg of designer Solomon Cordwell Buenz. "Our design for this project pays homage to the historic context of Rittenhouse Square while also embracing a more modern approach to complement the neighborhood."

Amenities at The Laurel will include valet parking, an indoor lap pool and hot tub, a fitness center, steam room and sauna, club room and conference room, and a yoga and Peloton cycling room. Even dogs will have a spa to call their own.

A terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square will offer residents a bar and catering kitchen.

Laurel poolSource/Southern Land Company

Rendering of pool at The Laurel.

The Laurel will offer residences with prices starting around $2.5 million. Full-floor penthouses are also available.

Prospective buyers who stop by The Laurel's sales center will take virtual tours of the various units on a 12-foot interactive video wall, the first of its kind in Philadelphia.

“We felt it was important to invest in this technology so our residents can truly experience what life at The Laurel will be like from sunrise to sundown,” said Brian Emmons, who is overseeing development of The Laurel. “Since our sales center opened this spring, we have been accepting a steady stream of deposits and anticipate even further excitement once construction is underway.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Apartments Rittenhouse Rittenhouse Square Center City Luxury Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Sponsored

Safety Blitz with Malcolm Jenkins: Seeing Buccaneers score 48 points was 'eye opening'
0912_Malcolm_Jenkins_Submitted

Holiday

Founding Footsteps' Holiday Lights Tour through Philly is BYOB
South Philly holiday lights

Health Stories

Death count debates overshadow the real story: Hurricane Maria was partly a human-made disaster
09142018_hurricane_maria_USAT

Transportation

Family of Philly cyclist killed by trash truck reaches $6 million settlement, eyes safer streets
Carroll - Cycling in Center City

Food & Drink

Joe's Steaks is selling a cheesesteak-burger hybrid next week
joe's steaks cheeseburger steak

Sports Betting

Sports betting with 'The Philly Godfather': Smart money likes Eagles, Steelers and Falcons in Week 2
091418_Chiefs-Steelers_usat

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.