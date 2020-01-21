More News:

January 21, 2020

Rutgers University names first black president in its 253-year history

Jonathan Holloway will take office on July 1

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Rutgers University
Rutgers University First Black President Courtesy/Northwestern University

Jonathan Holloway will become the first black president in Rutgers University's 253-year history. Holloway served as the provost of Northwestern University since 2017.

Jonathan Holloway will become the first black president of Rutgers University at the end of the current fiscal year.

Holloway, 52, was approved Tuesday by the university's board of governors to succeed retiring Robert Barchi, who has served as Rutgers' president since 2012. 

Holloway will become the 21st president in school history, which spans 253 years, when he assumes his new title on July 1. He has served as Northwestern University's provost since 2017. 

“I was drawn to the opportunity at Rutgers University because of its amazing history, its foundation of excellence in teaching, and its ambition to continue conducting life-changing research that improves our communities, our country and our world,” Holloway said in a statement.

Holloway's grasp of the pathways to success in both academics and athletics impressed the university's presidential search committee, a Rutgers official told NJ.com.

Holloway previously served as the dean of Yale College, where he also was the Edmund S. Morgan Professor of African American Studies, History and American Studies. Holloway first joined the Yale faculty in 1999. 

Holloway graduated with honors from Stanford University, where he earned a Bachelor's degree in American Studies and played football alongside New Jersey Senator Cory Booker. He later earned a Doctorate degree in history from Yale. 

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Rutgers University New Jersey Universities Colleges

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: If you ain't cheating, you ain't trying...
Belichick-Cora_012120_usat

Business

Ritz at the Bourse movie theater closing at the end of January
Ritz at the Bourse closing January

Parenting

Most parents think teenagers spend too much time gaming – but not their own kids
Teen Video Game habits

Sixers

What they're saying: Every good Sixers performance creates a new trade discussion
4_Matisse_Thybulle_Ben_Simmons_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Theme Parks

Sesame Place plans new ride, eatery for 40th anniversary season
Glassdoor

Food & Drink

Fort Mifflin turning soldiers' barracks into the Cannonball Tavern for one night
beer mug

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved