Live NBA trade deadline rumors: Two more potential targets go off the board for the Sixers

While many of you were sleeping on Tuesday night, the first Woj Bomb of the 2020 NBA trade deadline was dropped on the unsuspecting basketball world. And, boy, it was a doozy.

The four-team, 12-player deal may not have involved the Sixers directly, but it likely impacts their plans ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. trade deadline. That's because two of the players involved, Robert Covington and Malik Beasley, had both previously been linked to the Sixers. Now, Elton Brand and Co. will have to turn their attention elsewhere if they hope to improve this season.

More than anything, however, this deal may have reinforced to the Sixers something many of us had already believed: the team simply doesn't have the assets to make a high-impact deadline deal. Here's more from David Murphy of The Daily News:

Covington, the former Sixer, and Beasley, a 23-year-old shooting guard who has seen his role diminished with the Nuggets this season, were viewed as the types of players the Sixers would be in the market for ahead of Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline. And for good reason. For all his faults, Covington would have given Brett Brown a (streaky, less-than-ideal) catch-and-shoot option who does not diminish the team’s defense in the way that Furkan Korkmaz or Shake Milton does. Meanwhile, Beasley is less than a year removed from a breakout season in which he shot 40% from three-point range on 5.0 attempts per game. Again, though, it's not the Sixers' needs that matter most. It's the price they are willing to pay to fill them. And when you parse through this convoluted deal, you're left with the fact that both Covington and Beasley netted their teams a return that the Sixers would have struggled to match without including Matisse Thybulle in any deal. [inquirer.com]

In order to land Covington (and Jordan Bell and second rounder) from the Wolves, the Rockets parted with Clint Capela and a first-round pick (that eventually went elsewhere). Aside from the Sixers not having a guaranteed pick in 2020, they also likely don't have a piece like that they could've parted with and still viewed the move as an overall plus. For Beasley, who is essentially a rental, the Nuggets netted that first-round pick from the Rockets — again, something the Sixers don't have to trade because their pick would come with protections and would not be guaranteed to convey.

With a more wide open league landscape than in past years, and with so many teams trying to get better for a late-season push, it seems as though it will be a seller's market this year — and that's not good for the asset-poor Sixers. On Tuesday, it was reported that another rumored Sixers target, Pistons guard Luke Kennard, was involved in trade talks that would land Detroit a pair of players and a first-round pick.

As you can see, netting anything meaningful in a trade, given their current assets, it's going to be tough for the Sixers unless they want to part ways with someone like Thybulle — and I don't think there are many fans who want to see that happen.

There is still time before tomorrow's trade deadline, but it's looking more and more like Brand will need to get creative if he hopes to improve his Sixers. We'll keep you posted with all the latest news and rumors in our live updates post below:

