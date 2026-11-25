Wednesday's home game against the Miami Heat, with a rare 5 p.m. tip-off, will be arguably the most important contest the Sixers have ever played ... in NBA Cup Group Play.

Joel Embiid is doubtful and Giannis Antetokounmpo is questionable as the Sixers will aim to pull even with Miami in the race to win Eastern Conference Group B and advance to the Knockout Rounds, an eight-team, single-elimination tournament.

The current Eastern Conference Group B standings look like this entering the final games of Group Play on Wednesday and Friday:

Team Record Point differential Remaining game(s) Miami Heat 2-0 +32 @ PHI, @ NYK Cleveland Cavaliers 2-1 +21 @ NYK Sixers 1-1 -19 vs. MIA, @ IND Indiana Pacers 1-2 -27 vs. PHI New York Knicks 0-2 -7 vs. CLE, vs. MIA



A blowout loss at the hands of the Cavaliers in Cleveland earlier this month doomed the Sixers' point differential; barring unexpected and massive blowouts the Sixers will not be able to win any tiebreakers via point differential.

So how can the Sixers win Group B? It requires not just wins over Miami on Wednesday and the Pacers in Indiana on Friday, but also some help from a rival.

The New York Knicks are the defending NBA Cup Champions, but back-to-back losses to start Group Play sunk their chances of repeating. If they can hand the Cavaliers a loss at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday – giving Cleveland a 2-2 record in Group Play – all the Sixers need to do to win the group is beat Miami and Indiana.

If the Sixers and Knicks each win their next two games, the Sixers will stand alone as Group B's only 3-1 team. But if the Sixers beat Miami, they could afford for the Heat to beat New York on Friday as long as the Knicks handle the Cavaliers on Wednesday. That would ensure the Cavaliers do not also go 3-1 and create a three-way tie the Sixers would not win.

The Sixers would win a two-way tie with Miami if they win on Wednesday, but not a three-way tie with the Heat and Cavaliers – so they need the Knicks to take the Cavaliers out of the picture on Wednesday.



New York will not be at full strength against Cleveland; OG Anunoby is out and Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart and Miles McBride are all questionable as of this writing.



Even if they beat Miami on Wednesday and Indiana on Friday, the Sixers would need a miracle to win their group if the Cavaliers win at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

With all of that being said, these are the three outcomes the Sixers need to win Eastern Conference Group B: