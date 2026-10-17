Sixers waive Jameer Nelson Jr. and Dillon Jones after Tacko Fall wins two-way contract spot

The Sixers have waived Jameer Nelson Jr., Dillon Jones, Taye Fields and Cris Carroll, team reporter Matt Murphy said on Saturday.

Nelson and Jones were two of five players initially signed to compete for the team's third and final two-way contract, which the team officially awarded to Tacko Fall on Saturday morning.

After waiving Saint Thomas and Duke Miles fellow signees of Exhibit 10 contracts – on Thursday, the Sixers signed Fields and Carroll; both players dressed but did not play in Friday's season finale and will now be waived. Nelson, Jones, Thomas, Miles, Fields and Carroll could make up the core of the Delaware Blue Coats' 2026-27 rotation; multiple Blue Coats coaches were on site Friday working with Fields and Carroll.

Given the season-ending injury suffered by Ariel Hukporti and a slew of other frontcourt ailments nagging the Sixers, using the third two-way spot on a center seemed like the obvious play. Fall was the only big they brought to camp to compete for that spot; the 7-foot-6 center is well-liked in the locker room but suffered a hip injury days into camp and has been sidelined ever since.